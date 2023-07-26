3 St. Louis Juveniles Charged with Throwing Urine

click to enlarge Google Maps The Juvenile Detention Center on Enright Avenue.

Three teens detained in the city's Juvenile Detention Center are facing assault charges after throwing cups of pee and taking swings at two detention officers last week.

Prosecutors filed the charges this morning against Donnell Heslip-Hill, Devin Griffin-Curry and Andre King. All three are 17 years old but had already been certified as adults in the circuit court system and detained in the city's Juvenile Detention Center awaiting trial.

Griffin-Curry is accused of shooting and killing a neighbor in the summer of 2022 after a dispute over fireworks. Heslip-Hill is being held on assault charges filed against him earlier this year. King is in the facility facing burglary charges.

According to a probable cause statement, the pissing match began when King and Griffin-Curry were in the detention center's quiet room last Tuesday. In the hallway outside, Heslip-Hill threw a cup of pee at a detention officer. The 17 year old then got in a physical altercation with that officer, punching him in the face.

Griffin-Curry moved out into the hallway and then took a swing at the officer as well, missing. Another officer entered the fray and "eventually detained" Griffin-Curry and Heslip-Hill in the quiet room.

However, at that point, King threw his own cup of pee at the two officers.

It is unclear from charging documents how the teens already detained were placed under arrest. The probable cause statement is signed by an SLMPD officer. Security footage showed Heslip-Hill and King urinating into a milk carton prior to the assault.

Last year, one staff member at the detention center was severely beaten after what Fox2News called "an attempted mass escape."

That escape attempt, which occurred shortly before midnight, began when one detainee asked an officer if he could use the bathroom.