Albert Pujols Is Back –– To Play in the NBA Celebrity All-Star Game

Pujols will play basketball tonight at 6 p.m. on ESPN

By on Fri, Feb 17, 2023 at 9:49 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Albert Pujols smiles in a Cardinals uniform with a bat in his hand.
Ben Munson/St. Louis Cardinals
Soon enough, we will have Albert Pujols basketball photos to put here.

It’s already been four months since Albert Pujols retired from baseball and guess what, we already miss him. (Please come back?)

But he is just full of surprises. 

In a reverse Michael Jordan, Pujols is returning to the bright lights again but this time … for basketball.

Tonight, at 6 p.m., Pujols will participate in the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game in Salt Lake City. The game will air on ESPN.

The annual game, which kicks off with this weekend’s NBA All-Star festivities, features a contest between ex-NBA players, WNBA players, movie stars, comedians, musicians and other athletes. 

Pujols will compete for Team Ryan — named after honorary captain and Utah Governor Ryan Smith — joined by the likes of Hall of Fame NFL player Calvin Johnson, rapper Cordae and Jimmy Kimmel Live star Guillermo Rodriguez.

They will take on Team Dwyane, named after honorary captain and former NBA star Dwayne Wade, featuring NFL player DK Metcalf, rapper 21 Savage, comedian Hasan Minhaj and actress Janelle Monáe. 

If you’re surprised to hear Pujols plays basketball, we are too. We tried to do some scouting on Pujols before the game to know what to expect. But outside of his annual charity basketball game for the Pujols Family Foundation, we couldn’t find much.

We’ll just have to wait and see. But, hey, remember when Pujols returned to the St. Louis Cardinals, 10 years after he left, had one of the best seasons of his career, and hit the 700 homerun mark that no one saw coming? Yeah, we remember and after that, if Pujols pulls up tonight and drops a calm 30, none of us in St. Louis will be surprised.

Coming soon: Riverfront Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting St. Louis stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Benjamin Simon

Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Missouri Man in Infamous Alt-Right Rally Photo Dies by Suicide Before Trial

By Ryan Krull

Missouri Man in Infamous Alt-Right Rally Photo Dies by Suicide Before Trial

Andy Cohen Spits Fire About Missouri Allowing Kids to Carry Guns

By Monica Obradovic

Mood.

Missouri Won’t Compensate Lamar Johnson, So Supporters Raised $143K

By Ryan Krull

Lamar Johnson greeting supporters, holding in the hand the ruling that freed him from 29 years of wrongful incarceration.

Lonely St. Louis Street Sign Is Just Looking for Love

By Sarah Fenske

Just a sign, standing in front of Gustine, asking someone to hump her.

Also in News

Andy Cohen Spits Fire About Missouri Allowing Kids to Carry Guns

By Monica Obradovic

Mood.

Missouri Man in Infamous Alt-Right Rally Photo Dies by Suicide Before Trial

By Ryan Krull

Missouri Man in Infamous Alt-Right Rally Photo Dies by Suicide Before Trial

Hartmann: Missouri Gets Famous for 'Toddlers' Right to Carry'

By Ray Hartmann

In Missouri, Republicans recently voted down a measure that would allow police to stop children who were carrying firearms.

Missouri Agencies to Investigate Health Center for Transgender Youth

By Annelise Hanshaw

Attorney General Andrew Bailey has said his office will be investigating the Washington University Transgender Center at St. Louis Children's Hospital after a whisteblower raised concerns about the standard of care.
More

Digital Issue

February 15, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us