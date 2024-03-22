Body of Missing Mizzou Student Riley Strain Recovered From River

Police in Nashville, Tennessee, this morning recovered the body of a 22-year-old Mizzou student who was missing for the past two weeks.

Police say Riley Strain was recovered from the Cumberland River in West Nashville Friday morning, approximately eight miles from downtown.

“No foul play-related trauma was observed,” the Metro Nashville Police Department said. “An autopsy is pending.”

Strain was last seen alive on Friday, March 8, by his friends at Broadway Bar in Nashville, police say. After he was reported missing, a massive search that drew attention across the U.S., was undertaken to find him.

Around 7:28 a.m. on March 22 police received a call from a worker saying they saw a body floating in the river. After the body was recovered, the medical examiner confirmed it was Strain and his family has been notified, police officials said during a media briefing.

Police say Strain was wearing the same shirt and watch as when he disappeared.

“There’s no other evidence that suggests anything other than [an accident],” police said during the briefing.

Initial reports had predicted a body would be in the river for 14 to 20 days before surfacing. Today is the 14th day from when he was last seen.

The University of Missouri said in a statement following Strain’s disappearance that he was in Nashville to attend a “private event.”

The university said it would provide counseling and support to students impacted by his death.

“I write to you with a heavy heart with the news that the search for MU student Riley Strain has ended tragically,” President of the university, Mun Y. Choi said in a statement. “As the Mizzou community mourns Riley, we are keeping his family in our thoughts and offering support.”

This story was updated just before 1 p.m. to include a new statement from Mizzou.