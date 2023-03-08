Brandon Bosley Loses Seat, a Blow to St. Louis Dynasty

click to enlarge
Ward 3 Alderman Brandon Bosley assumed office in 2017.
The scion of a long-standing political family in St. Louis city has been voted out of office.
Voters eliminated Ward 3 Alderman Brandon Bosley from the running for the new redistricted 14th Ward in Tuesday's primary. Bosley is the son of former Ward 3 Alderman Freeman Bosley Sr. and brother of the city's first Black mayor, Freeman Bosley Jr.
Incumbent James Page also failed to advance to April's general election. He and Bosley were among four candidates running in the new 14th Ward.
Real estate agent Ebony Washington earned the most votes, with 39.8 percent of the total unofficial tally. State Representative Rasheen Aldridge followed, with Bosley trailing by only 60 votes.
Aldridge, a Democrat endorsed by St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones and Board of Aldermen President Megan Green, previously served on the Ferguson Commission and became the youngest-ever Black committeeman in St. Louis when he became 5th Ward Committeeman in 2016.
In an interview with the RFT
on Monday, Aldridge said it's time the people in the soon-to-be former third and fifth wards have a leader with a fresh perspective.
"We need leaders who are going to be willing to step up and come up with bold ideas to move us forward," Aldridge said.
In the months leading up to the election, Bosley made headlines in all the wrong ways. A Post-Dispatch investigation
implicated his involvement in the bribery scheme that led to the downfall of two former aldermen and Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed.
In December, Bosley livestreamed an encounter with a woman who he said tried to carjack him, only for police to later say Bosley hit her with his car
. Bosley has denied any wrongdoing in both scenarios. Charges against his accused carjacker were dropped.
