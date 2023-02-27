Cori Bush Secretly Weds Cortney Merritts

click to enlarge
Cori Bush, center, celebrates her reelection victory last year. She wed Cortney Merritts, right, in a private ceremony in St. Louis earlier this month.
U.S. Representative Cori Bush got married earlier this month in a private ceremony in St. Louis. The progressive Democrat signed a marriage license with the St. Louis Recorder of Deeds on February 11 before she wed in a private ceremony.
Bush's chief of staff, Abbas Alawieh, released a statement last night about the nuptials.
"With heartfelt congratulations, I am happy to confirm that Congresswoman Cori Bush married the love of her life, Cortney Merritts, this month. Mr. Merritts, a veteran of the U.S. Army and a security professional, has been Congresswoman Bush's partner since before her Congressional tenure and is not employed by her Congressional office. Our team has come to know and appreciate Mr. Merritts as a loving and caring Congressional spouse."
Merritts previously worked for Bush's campaign as a security guard.
According to social media posts that have since been taken down, Merritts and Bush have known each other since at least 2021, when he was seen at her inauguration. He also accompanied her on several other trips, including to the Ed Sullivan Theater in New York, where she appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Merritts was then hired in 2022 and paid $62,359 in direct payments, with more than $2,000 of that consisting of cash reimbursements, according to campaign finance records. It is illegal to use campaign funds for personal use, but family and friends can earn money from a campaign if they are providing a "bona fide service," according to election commission rules.
House Ethics rules
also prohibit a congressperson from purchasing goods and services from a family member unless there is a "bona fide need" and the campaign doesn't pay more than fair market value.
Security has been a flashpoint for Bush ever since her campaign started spending more on it in mid-2020. Bush advocates for defunding the police, but, conservatives point out, she has spent more than $600,000 on security for herself. Her office says the expense is required, due to violent threats.
The statement from Bush's office concludes: "Those who know the Congresswoman personally and have followed her inspiring story know that she is a survivor of multiple forms of violence, including intimate partner violence. That she has married someone who supports her in all that she does, including as Representative of the incredible people of St. Louis, is cause for great celebration.
"Our team hopes that everyone will join us in celebrating the Congresswoman during this joyous time while respecting her privacy as she and her husband begin this new chapter together."
