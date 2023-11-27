Fenton Man Opens Fire After Fender Bender in Tower Grove South, Police Say

Courtesy St. Louis City Justice Center Booking photo for Matthew Senechal of Fenton.

A Fenton man is now facing five felonies after pulling out a gun and firing at two people with whom he got into a fender bender in the city’s Tower Grove South neighborhood over the weekend.

St. Louis Police say that on Saturday Matthew Senechal, 24, was merging in his Honda Accord onto Gravois, near South Grand, when he got into a minor collision with a car with two people inside.

Everyone involved in the accident exited their vehicles, with the two people in the other car planning to exchange insurance information. However, Senechal allegedly reached into his car and pulled out a gun. The other two people got back in their car and drove away — even as the armed Senechal gave pursuit.

At one point, Senechal rolled down his window and fired at the other car. Its driver slammed on the brakes and the bullets entered the front of the victims' car. The two people in the car were able to get Senechal's license plate as he fled.

Police observed the bullet holes in the vehicle and tracked Senechal's license plate to his home, which court documents list as being in Fenton.

According to police, he admitted to being the driver of the Accord and the shooter. He has been charged with two counts of felony assault, two counts of armed criminal action and one unlawful use of a weapon felony. A judge has ruled he be held in the City Justice Center without bond.