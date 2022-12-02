Fundraiser Seeks Support for Khorry Ramey After Father's Execution

Activists have set up a GoFundMe campaign to help Kevin Johnson's daughter cover funeral expenses

By on Fri, Dec 2, 2022 at 8:48 am

click to enlarge Kevin Johnson with his daughter, Khorry Ramey, shortly before his arrest in 2005. - COURTESY RACHEL BEE
COURTESY RACHEL BEE
Kevin Johnson with his daughter, Khorry Ramey, shortly before his arrest in 2005.

Kevin Johnson's daughter, Khorry Ramey, lost her last living parent on Tuesday after the Missouri Department of Corrections executed Johnson for the 2005 murder of Kirkwood police Sergeant William McEntee. A statewide activist group opposed to the death penalty are doing what they can to help.

Missourians for Alternatives to the Death Penalty set up a GoFundMe campaign to help support Ramey during her loss and cover Johnson's funeral expenses.

"Kevin was a beautiful spirit who lives on through his beloved daughter," the campaign's description reads. "Khorry is completely devastated by the loss of her dad and is now in need of support for funerary expenses."

Though Johnson had been incarcerated since Ramey was 2, his death orphaned Ramey. Her mother, Dana Ramey, was murdered by an ex-boyfriend when Ramey was 4. She and her father have kept a close relationship through the years and were able to visit shortly before his death.

click to enlarge Khorry Ramey and her 3-month-old son, Kiaus, with Kevin Johnson - Missourians for Alternatives to the Death Penalty
Missourians for Alternatives to the Death Penalty
Khorry Ramey and her 3-month-old son, Kiaus, with Kevin Johnson

Ramey has not spoken publicly since her father's execution — which she fought fiercely to witness. A federal judge denied her request to witness her father's death after the ACLU filed a lawsuit on Ramey's behalf. Missouri law bars anyone younger than 21 from witnessing executions. Ramey is 19.

In addition to funeral costs, donations from the GoFundMe campaign will help Ramey support her 3-month-old son, Kaius.

"The funds will allow Khorry to care for her child, meet their basic needs, and ensure that she is not starting out on adult life in uncertainty and instability," organizers wrote.

This is the only legitimate GoFundMe set up for Ramey.

The campaign has a $20,000 goal. As of Friday morning, about $12,000 had been raised.

