CLICK FOR TICKETS TO UNITED WE BRUNCH: THE ULTIMATE KENTUCKY DERBY WATCH PARTY ON MAY 6!

Gardner Orders Assistant Prosecutor To Answer to Contempt Charge

Assistant Circuit Attorney Alex Polta, for his part, wrote that he half expects his boss to be in jail by May

By on Mon, Apr 24, 2023 at 7:27 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner heads to court in April 2023.
RYAN KRULL
St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner heads to court in April 2023.

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner is blaming a staff attorney who is currently on leave for a courtroom no-show on the first day of a high-profile murder trial earlier this month — and has ordered him to appear in court later this morning.

The judge in the murder case, Scott A. Millikan, threatened to hold Gardner in criminal contempt of court — a serious finding that can include possible fines or jail time — after no one from her office showed up for the April 17 trial.

On Friday, two investigators with the Circuit Attorney’s Office showed up to assistant circuit attorney Alex Polta's house with a letter from Gardner. It ordered Polta to appear at today’s contempt hearing in Judge Millikan's courtroom. 

This imbroglio, which is separate from the Missouri attorney general's effort to remove Gardner, stems from the murder trial of 18-year-old Jonathan Jones, who is accused of shooting and killing 29-year-old Brandon Scott on the Arch grounds in 2021. His trial was set to begin last Monday, April 17, but no one from the Circuit Attorney's Office appeared in court to prosecute the case. 

That same day, Judge Millikan issued an order forcing Gardner to explain why she shouldn't be held in criminal contempt for the no-show.

The Jones case had been assigned to Polta when Jones was indicted in October 2022. In response to Millikan, Gardner responded in court last week, "[T]he CAO and Ms. Gardner believe that no one appeared for trial because, with the potential exception of Mr. Polta, no one in the CAO was aware" that the case was still set for trial that morning. 

Related
Kim Gardner in court today.

Attorney General's Effort to Oust Kim Gardner Has First Day in Court: Both sides spent several hours arguing over a motion to dismiss and how much information the CAO should have to turn over

Gardner's court filings include copies of emails between Polta and Gardner as well as texts between Polta and the CAO’s chief warrant officer, Christopher Hinckley. The communications, Gardner argues, show that Polta incorrectly told the office that he had no trials pending when he went on leave in early April.

On April 6, Polta texted Hinckley that he was taking a month of vacation. "I have been ill for 5 months," the text reads. "This is necessary to continued function [sic]." 

Hinckley replied, "Be/get well."

On Friday, Gardner’s filing in the contempt matter argues, "Ms. Gardner took reasonable steps to ensure that the CAO was covering all matters — including all trial settings — prior to the missed trial setting."

Specifically, the filing says that Gardner sent an email to her staff attorneys on March 31 asking them to inform her of cases set for trial. Polta responded promptly, indicating that his trials had all been continued, according to Gardner’s filing. 

Friday's filing references April 6 texts from Polta to Hinckley, saying that Polta indicated "he had no trials or substantive matters set during the period he expected to be out."

Later in the text exchange, the filing notes, Polta wrote, “Kims conduct at the end of last week is fairly indefensible [sic].” 

It’s not clear what conduct Polta was referring to. That same day, according to the filing, Polta wrote to Hinckley, referring to Gardner, “I half expect her to be in jail before my vacation ends.”

At one point in the exchange, Hinckley did ask Polta if the Jones case was likely to be "called out," but Polta never responded to Hinckley with any information about it.

For years, the Circuit Attorney's Office has faced high staff turnover, which attorneys who have recently left attribute to a “toxic” work environment. Former Assistant Circuit Attorney Natalia Ogurkiewicz departed the office April 14, saying in a blistering resignation letter that lawyers who spoke up about the untenable workload were chastised for doing so.

Related
Former Prosecutor: Kim Gardner's Top Staff Filed Dismissals Using My Name

Former Prosecutor: Kim Gardner's Top Staff Filed Dismissals Using My Name: “The totality of it was crazy,” says Natalia Ogurkiewicz of the St. Louis CAO under Gardner

Gardner says in the court filing in the contempt case that she instructed Polta to appear personally at today’s hearing. The RFT obtained a copy of the letter, hand-delivered to Polta's house by CAO investigators and signed by Gardner. It instructs Polta to appear, despite him previously telling Hinckley that he’d be on leave throughout April.

Polta has worked in Gardner's office for six years. He was the subject of an April 13 KSDK article which claimed he was mulling a run for Gardner's job in 2024.



We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at [email protected]
or follow on Twitter at @RyanWKrull.

Coming soon: Riverfront Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting St. Louis stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Riverfront Times

Ryan Krull

Ryan Krull is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times. Find him on Twitter @ryanwkrull
Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Missouri AG Removes Trans Health Care Tip Line After 'Hack'

By Monica Obradovic

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey.

Shocker: A St. Louis Intersection Is Among the Nation's Deadliest

By Sarah Fenske

Shocker: A St. Louis Intersection Is Among the Nation's Deadliest

Trans Teachers Allege Kirkwood Pushed Them Out of the District

By Monica Obradovic

Hollis Moore started teaching at Kirkwood School District four years ago. They say their job gradually became harder to do as the district wanted them to "hide" their nonbinary transgender identity.

Inside the Rupture That Sent Dancakes Co-Founder Daniel Drake Packing

By Kasey Noss

Daniel Drake setting up to create pancake art.

Also in News

Critics of Missouri's Anti-Vax Food Labeling Bill Say They Were Harassed

By Ryan Krull

File photo of Missouri State Capitol.

St. Louis Was Surrounded by 12 Tornadoes Last Weekend

By Jaime Lees

St. Louis Was Surrounded by 12 Tornadoes Last Weekend

Ralph Yarl's Shooter Charged With Two Felonies

By Ryan Krull

Andrew Lester booking photo.

Fake Website Casts Missouri Senator as Child Wedding Planner

By Monica Obradovic

Republican state Senator Mike Moon (R-Ash Grove), at an anti-abortion rally in St. Louis in 2021.
More

Digital Issue

April 19, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us