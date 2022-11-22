Go Ahead and Hit Those Horny Deer, Missouri DOC Says

Most deer-involved accidents occur when people take evasive measures to avoid the deer

By on Tue, Nov 22, 2022 at 10:39 am

click to enlarge Cute and deadly, Missouri deer are in mating season and causing a problem for motorists.
thriol / Flickr
Cute and deadly, Missouri deer are in mating season and causing a problem for motorists.

If you're seeing more deer along the roadways right now, that's because it's the height of mating season. And the deer are getting frisky.

Deer especially like to flirt and date at dawn and dusk. Due to our blessed return to standard time, those hours are now also times when people are more likely to be moving around. Today, dawn was at 6:23 a.m. and dusk will be at 5:12 p.m., right during rush hour.

More traffic and more deer? It's a deadly combination for humans and deer alike.

Most people react as you should expect and when they see deer on the roadway — they swerve, brake or take other action to avoid hitting the animal. This instinct, the Missouri Department of Conservation told KSDK, is a mistake.

"If you're driving and you're in a situation where you're at fairly low speeds without much traffic or anything around, and you can avoid the deer, then, yes, if you can do it safely, then try to do so," Dan Zarlenga, St. Louis Regional Media Specialist with the Missouri Department of Conservation, told KSDK. "But if you're at high speeds, there's oncoming traffic, you've got a narrow roadway, whatever, where you might fall off into a ditch or hit a tree, then, unfortunately, the best thing you can do is just go ahead and hit the deer."

This may seem like a nonviable option as well. Three people have died and 420 people have been injured when hitting deer in 2021. (A deer is hit about every 2 hours on Missouri roadways, so it also seems cruel.) But in comparison the Missouri State Highway Patrol says that in Missouri there were 3,779 crashes involving deer last year. Most of those were drivers avoiding hitting a deer.

So the answer may be to just be cautious by wooded areas, and if you see deer anywhere (even on the side of the road) just know that there are probably others (maybe on the road) and exercise caution.

Plus, the deer population is out of control because there are no natural predators in the area to keep them in check. So perhaps automobiles have to take the place of timberwolves.

Deer mating season will end in November, but increased deer activity (and therefore driver caution) could continue through December.

Coming soon: Riverfront Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting St. Louis stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Rosalind Early

Rosalind is the editor-in-chief of the Riverfront Times. She formerly worked for Washington University's alumni magazine and St. Louis Magazine. In 2018, she was selected as a Rising Leader of Color by the Theatre Communications Group. In 2014, she was selected as an Emerging Leader by FOCUS St. Louis. Her work...
Read More about Rosalind Early
Scroll to read more Missouri News articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

ACLU Sues to Let Kevin Johnson’s Daughter Watch His Execution

By Monica Obradovic

Khorry Ramey, 19, with her newborn son. She is now the same age her father was when he killed Sgt. William McEntee.

Weekends Only to Become Not Even Weekends in Bold New Business Plan

By Daniel Hill

Tom Phillips turns a light on.

Her Parents Were Stuck in Afghanistan, So She Took the Journey of a Lifetime

By Benjamin Simon

Mohammad Jan, BiBi Asifa Danishyar and Latifa Sidiqi sit on a couch in front of a blank wall.

Colorado Gunman Used Same Style Rifle as St. Louis Shooter

By Monica Obradovic

St. Louis shooting suspect Orlando Harris' weapon.

Also in News

For 40 Years, This Crew Has Kept Stats for SLU Basketball, for Free

By Benjamin Simon

(From left) Mike Van Hecke, Mike Owens, Ken Mraz and Ron Golden sit at a blue table in front of bleachers and a band.

Jack Coatar Won't Run for Reelection, But Cara Spencer Will

By Sarah Fenske

Alderwoman Cara Spencer will run for reelection in the city's newly redrawn downtown ward.

ACLU Sues to Let Kevin Johnson’s Daughter Watch His Execution

By Monica Obradovic

Khorry Ramey, 19, with her newborn son. She is now the same age her father was when he killed Sgt. William McEntee.

St. Louis Blues Will Honor CVPA Students, Staff Tonight

By Benjamin Simon

A woman with red glasses holds her hands together.
More

Digital Issue

November 16, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us