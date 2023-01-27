Illinois Woman Sues Fireball Over Misleading Whiskey Labeling

Those miniature bottles of Fireball Cinnamon don't actually contain whiskey, suit says

By on Fri, Jan 27, 2023 at 11:56 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Photos of Fireball Cinnamon and Fireball Cinnamon Whisky, included in Anna Marquez's lawsuit.
Photos from Anna Marquez's lawsuit
Photos of Fireball Cinnamon and Fireball Cinnamon Whisky, included in Anna Marquez's lawsuit.

Earlier this month an Illinois woman called BS on those cheap miniature bottles of Fireball Cinnamon liquor that have become ubiquitous at grocery store checkout lanes, in liquor stores and in the pockets of travelers about to get kicked off of airplanes.

Anna Marquez is suing Sazerac Company, Inc, the maker of Fireball Cinnamon, in federal court. The suit claims that the product's label is so similar to that of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky it is intentionally confusing, leading consumers to believe that Fireball Cinnamon contains whiskey when in fact it does not.

Both products' labels feature the word "fireball" in all capitals above a flaming demon spitting fire from its mouth. One product says "cinnamon whisky" and the other says simply "cinnamon."

"The bottles appear identical but for the word 'whisky' on the front label, which most purchasers seeking alcohol will not even detect," the lawsuit says.

The lawsuit also cites liquor stores reporting that sales of the original Fireball whiskey have declined as customers say they prefer to buy what they incorrectly believe to be the same product for a lower price.

Actually, the fine print of the Fireball Cinnamon's label does contain the word "whisky." In what the suit calls a clever turn of phrase, the $0.99 product's packaging says it contains “Malt Beverage With Natural Whisky & Other Flavors.”

However if your high school English teacher, perhaps hungover on faux-whiskey himself, asked you to diagram that sentence you'd realize that "whisky" is not being used as a noun but as an adjective to modify flavors.

This is not to say that Fireball Cinnamon doesn't contain alcohol. The FAQ section on Fireball's website says alcohol content depends on if the Fireball Cinnamon is the malt-based or wine-based version of the product, which seems to only further confuse the issue.

Marquez is seeking class-action status for the lawsuit in Illinois and 11 other states.

Alas, Missouri is not among them.

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at [email protected]
or follow on Twitter at @RyanWKrull.

Coming soon: Riverfront Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting St. Louis stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Riverfront Times

Ryan Krull

Ryan Krull is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times. Find him on Twitter @ryanwkrull
Read More about Ryan Krull
Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Forest Park Unveils Design Concepts for New Basketball Courts

By Benjamin Simon

A sketch of basketball courts at Forest Park.

18-Year-Old Charged After Yesterday's Crash in Downtown St. Louis

By Ryan Krull

Chaos ensued after three people in a vehicle believed to be stolen crashed into another car and then ran into a tree.

2 St. Louis Women Find Out They’re Getting Cheated on Via TikTok

By Rosalind Early

Liesel Julsrud (left) found out that the guy she was seeing was cheating on her after seeing a TikTok that Sophia Marren (right) made. The girls jokingly say that the cheater had a type, since they look similar.

John Mayer Will Play St. Louis 2 Times in 2023

By Ryan Krull

John Mayer

Also in News

Josh Hawley Wants to Ban TikTok in the Entire United States

By Jaime Lees

Dweebs gonna dweeb

Hartmann: A Faithful Defense of the Right to an Abortion

By Ray Hartmann

The Reverend Traci Blackmon of the United Church of Christ is one of 13 plaintiffs on a suit filed against Missouri's strict abortion ban today.

Missouri TSA Found More than 200 Guns in Carry-On Baggage Last Year

By Ryan Krull

The TSA at Lambert International Airport has to tell a lot of people they can't fly the friendly skies with a gun.

'Egregious,' 'Negligent' Missouri Jail Must Pay $900K After Detainee Death

By Ryan Krull

The Reynolds County Jail in Centerville, MO.
More

Digital Issue

January 25, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us