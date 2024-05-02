Jimmy Kimmel Roasts Missouri AG Candidate's Robot-Like Smile

Candidate for Missouri attorney general Will Scharf has not been shy about courting national media attention, frequently appearing on cable news stations including CNN, Fox, and the always reliable Newsmax to defend his high-profile client Donald Trump.

But he perhaps found his widest audience yet earlier this week when comedian Jimmy Kimmel featured Scharf on his show's monologue. The Jimmy Kimmel Live! monologue was largely about Trump's hush money trial in Manhattan, but took a lengthy detour to mock Scharf's robot-like smile.

"One of Trump's lawyers in this case is a guy named Will Scharf," Kimmel said. "He's been making the rounds on the news channels, and you can very quickly see why."

Said Kimmel, "Will Scharf's smile absolutely lights up a room."

Kimmel then played a supercut of Scharf being introduced on various cable news channels, his features doing a whiplash-inducing switch from a dour glare to a painfully forced smile at the mention of his name. Check it out for yourself below.

"He's the first human attorney to be generated by AI," Kimmel quipped.



You can see Scharf's radiant smile for yourself on YouTube beginning at 5:40.





Now, an even more interesting phenomenon than Scharf's smile (which, let's be real, anyone who has ever posed for a family photo can sympathize with) is the strange over-representation of Show Me State attorneys pushing the Trump and Trump-adjacent legal agenda on the national stage.



Aside from the Clayton-based Scharf, there is Erin Hawley, the "workhorse" of the Hawley family, who has done more than just about anyone other than Trump himself to limit abortion access in the country.

Rounding out the Missouri contingent of the Trump legal universe is D. John Sauer, former solicitor general for the state, who argued before the Supreme Court last month that Trump is immune from prosecution for trying to overturn the 2020 election because he did so as an official act as president. He went so far as to claim that a president who orders the assassination of a political rival could be in the clear so long as he did it while in office. Totally sane stuff. (St. Louis attorney David Mueller summed up Sauer's appearance before the highest court in the land as “local man says insane things to Supreme Court.”)

Given Trump's history of shirking various bills, it's curious any attorney would go to work for the guy. Maybe for some the excuse to go on national TV is payment enough.

Which brings us back to Kimmel's skewering of Scharf.

If Trump has a Richard Nixon-style enemies list, perhaps one scrawled on the back of a grease-stained McDonald's napkin, Kimmel's name is no doubt on it.

So, in other words, the Kimmel attention is probably something for Will to smile about after all.



