Joe's Cafe Vows To Be Back Soon After City Visit, Canceled Show

"This is not a political fight," says a rep for founder Bill Christman

By on Thu, Jan 18, 2024 at 2:59 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Joe's Cafe
@pasa / Flickr
Joe's Cafe is an only-in-St. Louis kind of place.
For 21 years, Joe's Cafe (6104 Kingsbury Avenue) has been one St. Louis' most hidden hidden gems, a top-notch music venue and a bar with a major quirk: It doesn't actually sell booze. If a BYOB bar sounds weird to you, well, you're overdue for a visit to Joe's — but hey, it's only open on Thursdays.

And tonight, a Thursday, it won't even be open. The venue, begun by artist Bill Christman in 2003, has been the subject of increasing alarm on social media in recent months, with rumors the city wants to shut the place down and, recently, a series of concerts positioned as fundraisers. When tonight's concert was canceled, the rumor mill went into overdrive.

Nancy Hawes, a local attorney who has been involved with the situation on Christman's behalf, says there is no cause for alarm. Yes, the quirks of Joe's zoning have become an issue for the bar as late, due to the need to change some terms of its liquor license, as the city has suggested its longtime home on Kingsbury Avenue should have a multi-family classification, not the commercial one it's enjoyed for decades.

But, she says, a recent hearing went well, and she has every confidence that the one scheduled before the Board of Adjustment on February 21 — in which Joe's will be appealing the city's determination of multi-family zoning — will go well, too. "Bill is doing what needs to be done to get all of the required permits and licenses," she says. "He has support in the neighborhood."

Hawes acknowledges that a city inspector did visit Joe's and suggest that because the venue was not fully permitted and licensed at this point, they might not want to host tonight's show. "Out of an abundance of caution," she says, Joe's decided to cancel tonight's show. "We don't want to be operating a facility if the city hasn't approved it. But we're hoping to get an inspector out tomorrow and be open next week." (She notes that likely means multiple inspectors — plumbing, electrical and fire — but she's still hopeful.)

Overall, Hawes is insistent that Christman and Joe's Cafe will weather this particular bureaucratic "kerfuffle," and she's eager to take the temperature online down a notch.

"This is all standard stuff," she says. "It's been made out to be cryptic and clandestine and political. This is not a political fight. We're seeking support, yes, but we're playing ball and doing what needs to be done, and hopefully that will take care of it."

An artist who collaborated with City Museum founder Bob Cassilly and also created Cherokee Street's longtime signature statue (a piece for which he later expressed regrets), Christman began Joe's as a place for his musician friends to play. While it initially drew his own friends, the joy of a night on the premises soon got out. The RFT named Joe's Cafe the city's "best-kept secret" in 2007.

Christman has repeatedly declined an interview to discuss the permitting situation with the city, and Hawes said he is currently traveling but looking forward to sorting things out upon his return. She made clear the Facebook posts about Joe's status have come from the music promoters now booking acts for Christman and that she believes they have "needlessly stirred up drama that need not be there."

Related
Ono Ikanone and his wife, Justice Johnson, struggled to obtain a liquor license in the city for their Nigerian restaurant.

Why Is It so Hard To Get a Liquor License in St. Louis City?: After years of suffering through a slow and antiquated process, restaurateurs are demanding change


Slideshow

The Best Places to See Live Music in St. Louis

THE SINKHOLE(7423 South Broadway, sinkholerecords.com)VIBE: Small punk club for up-and-coming locals and underground-famous touring bandsTIP: Wear whatever you feel most comfortable in but don’t leave anything of value in your car; the neighboring streets can be a bit crime-y.
33 slides
THE FACTORY(17105 North Outer 40 Road, Chesterfield; thefactorystl.com)VIBE: Large new space with great sound and and efficient drinks optionsTIP: Parking couldn’t be easier. But don’t bother paying for the VIP tables; they’re not worth it THE PAGEANT(6161 Delmar Boulevard, thepageant.com)VIBE: Large venue with great sound system that’s known for hosting world-class touring performersTIP: You can arrive late because sight lines are great throughout the whole venue so you don’t need to be worried about being stuck in a bad spot. THE FOCAL POINT(2720 Sutton Boulevard, Maplewood; thefocalpoint.org)VIBE: Intimate venue in Maplewood specializing in presenting folk music and songwritersTIP: Make a night of it in Maplewood with a pre-show dinner at one of the many nearby restaurants and bowling at Saratoga Lanes after. RED FLAG(3040 Locust Street, redflagstl.com)VIBE: Warehouse-like space known for hosting heavier live music — but they also do money-makers like Taylor Swift dance partiesTIP: Get your tickets early because the events here frequently sell out. THE FABULOUS FOX THEATRE(527 North Grand Boulevard, fabulousfox.com)VIBE: This gorgeous and historic spot does double duty as the best place to see a touring musical and the best place to see your favorite artist's concertTIP: Dress up a bit. This is the most beautiful room in St. Louis so it's a great place to wear that new dress or suit. HOLLYWOOD CASINO AMPHITHEATRE (a.k.a “Riverport”)(14141 Riverport Drive, Maryland Heights; hollywoodcasinostlouis.com)VIBE: Large outdoor shed-type amphitheatre that hosts some of the biggest touring actsTIP: Seats are cool and all, but everybody knows that the real party is out in the lawn.
Click to View 33 slides

Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Apple NewsGoogle News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Sarah Fenske

Sarah Fenske is the executive editor of the RFT and its sister papers. She is the former host of St. Louis on the Air and continues to host its Legal Roundtable, as well participating as an occasional panelist on Nine PBS' Donnybrook. She lives in St. Louis.
Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Scuba-Loving Sheriff Leaves Missouri County High and Dry

By Ryan Krull

Sheriff Chris Heitman is proud of how he’s used scuba to help families in need — but critics say his focus on diving has been a distraction from his day job.

Illegal Rooming House Operation Preyed on Hundreds of Desperate St. Louisans

By Ryan Krull

Illegal Rooming House Operation Preyed on Hundreds of Desperate St. Louisans

Clayton's Furor Over Caleres Deal Has Gotten Ahead of the Facts

By Ray Hartmann

Caleres' headquarters is in Clayton.

Missouri Teacher Hailey Clifton-Carmack Busted for Sex With 16-Year-Old Student

By Sarah Fenske

Hailey Nichelle Clifton-Carmack, shown in her Texas mugshot.

Also in News

Brian Dorsey Killed 2 People. Now He's Fighting to Avoid Execution

By Monica Obradovic

Brian Dorsey is today a model inmate.

Scuba-Loving Sheriff Leaves Missouri County High and Dry

By Ryan Krull

Sheriff Chris Heitman is proud of how he’s used scuba to help families in need — but critics say his focus on diving has been a distraction from his day job.

Missouri Adopt-a-Highway Program in Limbo Over Sign for Kevin Johnson

By Rudi Keller

The state of Missouri executed Kevin Johnson on November 29, 2022.

Republicans Lead the Charge to Abolish Missouri's Death Penalty

By Clara Bates

State Rep. Chad Perkins speaking during House debate on March 1, 2023. Perkins is among a group of GOP lawmakers sponsoring legislation this year to abolish the death penalty
More

Digital Issue

January 17, 2024

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 430033

St. Louis, MO 63143

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us