Magical Jon Hamm Helps Blues to Victory in Anaheim

click to enlarge amctv.com When Jon Hamm joined the broadcasting booth in the second quarter of the Blues game, the blues scored 4 goals.

History will tell you, the Blues find magic when Jon Hamm joins the broadcast.



TV: Bally Sports Midwest

Stream: https://t.co/dfR3rQxk8l#stlblues pic.twitter.com/A0RDbLC16Q — Bally Sports Midwest (@BallySportsMW) April 25, 2022

Blues when Jon Hamm is in the booth AND it’s the second period: pic.twitter.com/Csj5KozFBx — x - Tim Mitchell 💖💜💙 (@TimMitch13) April 25, 2022

Blues came into the 2nd period with authority. 4 goals on 5 shots and Jon Hamm might be responsible for all of them #stlblues — Thomas Welch (@twelcher15) April 25, 2022

Get Jon Hamm in the booth for every remaining Blues game this season — Michelle Smallmon (@msmallmon) April 25, 2022

Anyone know how many goals we’ve scored since Jon Hamm showed up in the broadcast booth?



Jon does. #stlblues pic.twitter.com/f3rO77GETi — x - St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) April 25, 2022

The magic of Jon Hamm was on full display Sunday night when the St. Louis Blues played the Anaheim Ducks.The Blues were down 2-0 in the first period. At the start of the second, Hamm joined Bally Sports Midwest announcers John Kelly and Darren Pang in the booth. The former Don Draper remains unapologetically St. Louis, a civic booster who has defended Imo's onand bragged on Ted Drewes toPlus, he is a well-known Blues fan . Before Hamm even had a chance to say anything in the booth last night, the Blues scored. (Jordan Kyrou made the goal with an assist from Ivan Barbashev.) “Am I good luck or am I good luck?!?” Hamm shouted from the background.Barbashev is Hamm’s favorite player. Hamm was previously in the booth on March 7, 2019, talking up his love for skating. “And I love that goal!” he exclaimed as Barbashev scored.But Hamm had never had a night in the booth quite like this one. After he settled in to call the game, Nikko Mikkola took a shot on goal; it was blocked, but Vladimir Tarasenko put it in.“I can’t leave!” Hamm said.Then, a few minutes later, the conversation turned back to Barbahsev.“He’s a spark plug,” Hamm said, “and he’s having a career year.” Moments later Barbahsev scored.“You cannot write this,” Hamm said, to laughter. “If you wrote it, people would be like, 'No, this doesn’t make sense.' I literally cannot believe that just happened.” All three goals were within about 5 minutes.Justin Faulk was the last to score with Hamm in the booth, and the Blues won 6-3.Fans insisted that Hamm must call every game for the rest of the season.