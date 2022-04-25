Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Magical Jon Hamm Helps Blues to Victory in Anaheim

By on Mon, Apr 25, 2022 at 6:14 am

When Jon Hamm joined the broadcasting booth in the second quarter of the Blues game, the blues scored 4 goals.

When Jon Hamm joined the broadcasting booth in the second quarter of the Blues game, the blues scored 4 goals.

The magic of Jon Hamm was on full display Sunday night when the St. Louis Blues  played the Anaheim Ducks.

The Blues were down 2-0 in the first period. At the start of the second, Hamm joined Bally Sports Midwest announcers John Kelly and Darren Pang in the booth. The former Don Draper remains unapologetically St. Louis, a civic booster who has defended Imo's on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and bragged on Ted Drewes to Bon Appetit.
Plus, he is a well-known Blues fan. Before Hamm even had a chance to say anything in the booth last night, the Blues scored. (Jordan Kyrou made the goal with an assist from Ivan Barbashev.) “Am I good luck or am I good luck?!?” Hamm shouted from the background.

Barbashev is Hamm’s favorite player. Hamm was previously in the booth on March 7, 2019, talking up his love for skating. “And I love that goal!” he exclaimed as Barbashev scored.
But Hamm had never had a night in the booth quite like this one. After he settled in to call the game, Nikko Mikkola took a shot on goal; it was blocked, but Vladimir Tarasenko put it in.

“I can’t leave!” Hamm said. 
Then, a few minutes later, the conversation turned back to Barbahsev.

“He’s a spark plug,” Hamm said, “and he’s having a career year.” Moments later Barbahsev scored.

“You cannot write this,” Hamm said, to laughter. “If you wrote it, people would be like, 'No, this doesn’t make sense.' I literally cannot believe that just happened.” All three goals were within about 5 minutes.

Justin Faulk was the last to score with Hamm in the booth, and the Blues won 6-3.

Fans insisted that Hamm must call every game for the rest of the season.

About The Author

Rosalind Early

Rosalind is the editor-in-chief of the Riverfront Times.

