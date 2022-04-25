Magical Jon Hamm Helps Blues to Victory in Anaheim

click to enlarge amctv.com When Jon Hamm joined the broadcasting booth in the second quarter of the Blues game, the blues scored 4 goals.

History will tell you, the Blues find magic when Jon Hamm joins the broadcast.



TV: Bally Sports Midwest

Stream: https://t.co/dfR3rQxk8l#stlblues pic.twitter.com/A0RDbLC16Q — Bally Sports Midwest (@BallySportsMW) April 25, 2022

Blues when Jon Hamm is in the booth AND it’s the second period: pic.twitter.com/Csj5KozFBx — x - Tim Mitchell 💖💜💙 (@TimMitch13) April 25, 2022

Blues came into the 2nd period with authority. 4 goals on 5 shots and Jon Hamm might be responsible for all of them #stlblues — Thomas Welch (@twelcher15) April 25, 2022

Get Jon Hamm in the booth for every remaining Blues game this season — Michelle Smallmon (@msmallmon) April 25, 2022

Anyone know how many goals we’ve scored since Jon Hamm showed up in the broadcast booth?



Jon does. #stlblues pic.twitter.com/f3rO77GETi — x - St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) April 25, 2022

