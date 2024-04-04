Man Gets Probation for Throwing Liquid at St. Louis Judge on MetroLink

A 27-year-old man already on probation for assaulting a city sheriff's deputy at the downtown Schnucks is now on even more probation after throwing an unspecified liquid at a St. Louis Circuit Court judge last year.

Judge David Mason was riding the MetroLink last October when Deobra Duran Williams threw a brown liquid on the judge, who uses a wheelchair.

KMOV reported at the time that Mason said the suspect was talking on the phone and sounded "angry and irate" before suddenly throwing the liquid at him.

Charging documents describe Williams as well-known to law enforcement and as having been warned three separate times he was no longer allowed to ride MetroLink.

A St. Charles County judge presided over the plea hearing this morning in St. Louis circuit court. He sentenced Williams to a suspended one-year jail sentence and two years' probation.

At the hearing, Mason had a chance to address Williams directly. He asked why he did it, if it was personal, or if he had something against people who use wheelchairs. "I am entitled to a why," the judge said.

Williams wasn't able to give much by way of an explanation. He mentioned he'd previously been in the city jail.

"I totally apologize as a person, from the bottom of my heart," he said.

Williams will have to receive mental health counseling as part of his probation.

He was sentenced to four years' probation last summer relating to an assault charge for pushing and trying to punch a sheriff's deputy working security at a Schnucks. The deputy was trying to prevent Williams from stealing items from the grocery store.

