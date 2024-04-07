Man Killed in Parking Lot of Quality Inn in Florissant

A man was shot and killed Sunday morning in a hotel parking lot near the intersection of highways 170 and 270 in Florissant.
A police spokesman confirmed that the shooting took place around 11 a.m. on April 7, 2024, at the Quality Inn (55 Dunn Road, Florissant).
Police said a person of interest is now in custody, but could answer no further questions at this time. "This investigation is still in the very early stages and when we have more information we will release it," says police spokesman Steve Michael.
