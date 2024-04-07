  1. News
  2. St. Louis Metro News
  1. News
  2. St. Louis Metro News
St. Louis Wing Week Returns April 8-15, 2024

Man Killed in Parking Lot of Quality Inn in Florissant

Police have taken a person of interest into custody.

By
Apr 7, 2024 at 1:59 pm
Florissant Police officers escort a homicide suspect to their patrol car on Sunday, April 7, 2024, at the Quality Inn.
Florissant Police officers escort a homicide suspect to their patrol car on Sunday, April 7, 2024, at the Quality Inn. ZACHARY LINHARES
Share on Nextdoor
A man was shot and killed Sunday morning in a hotel parking lot near the intersection of highways 170 and 270 in Florissant.

A police spokesman confirmed that the shooting took place around 11 a.m. on April 7, 2024, at the Quality Inn (55 Dunn Road, Florissant).

Police said a person of interest is now in custody, but could answer no further questions at this time. "This investigation is still in the very early stages and when we have more information we will release it," says police spokesman Steve Michael.

click to enlarge Bystanders look out through their hotel window as police investigate a homicide on Sunday, April 7, 2024, at Quality Inn hotel in Florissant. (Zachary Linhares)
ZACHARY LINHARES
Bystanders watch from their hotel window as police investigate a homicide on Sunday, April 7, 2024.

click to enlarge A Florissant police officer interviews a witness to a homicide as the victim’s body lays under a white sheet on Sunday, April 7, 2024, at Quality Inn hotel in Florissant. (Zachary Linhares)
ZACHARY LINHARES
A Florissant police officer interviews a witness to a homicide as the victim’s body lays nearby under a white sheet.

Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Apple NewsGoogle News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed
Subscribe to our Newsletter

Zillow Names St. Louis the Best Market for First-Time Home Buyers in 2024

By Sarah Fenske

Fox Park is a St. Louis neighborhood that many first-time home buyers find attractive.

Runaway Bull Is Captured in St. Charles — and Spared from Slaughter

By Kallie Cox

After five days on the loose the bull has been captured and will live with a local rancher.

Sheriff Bans Phones at St. Louis Jail Over Photo of Detainee in Feces

By Ryan Krull

Lamarr Pearson, a paralyzed detainee at the CJC.

All material © 2024 Riverfront Times, St. Louis, MO. All rights reserved.

Powered By Foundation
Subscribe