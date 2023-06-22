Man Who Killed Teen Gets 'Extremely Favorable' Deal in St. Louis Court

Joseph Renick will be eligible for parole his first day in prison

By on Thu, Jun 22, 2023 at 12:59 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Booking photo of Joseph Renick (left). Photo of Sentonio Cox.
Screen grab from KMOV News and City Justice Center
Booking photo of Joseph Renick (left). Photo of Sentonio Cox.
A 58-year-old St. Louis man who shot and killed a 15-year-old who had his hands up received a sentence in court today that a judge called "extremely favorable."

Joseph Renick submitted an Alford plea to one charge of involuntary manslaughter in court this morning for the August 2019 shooting death of Sentonio Cox.

Renick is white. Cox was Black.

As part of Renick's Alford plea, he did not have to admit that he was guilty of the crime he was accused of, but instead merely conceded that prosecutors had ample evidence to prove he was guilty had the case gone to trial.

Renick was given a 10-year sentence after submitting the plea, though he may only serve a sliver of that in state custody.

Cox and his cousin were allegedly looking into parked cars on the 7300 block of Vermont in south St. Louis' Patch neighborhood when Renick, who was staying in a house on that block with Brian Potter, shot at Cox after backing him into a vacant lot.

The police probable cause statement says that Renick pointed a revolver at and shot Cox in the head as the teenager was "backing away from [Renick] in retreat with his hands raised."

Both Renick and Potter were charged with murder. Potter allegedly told Renick to “shoot this piece of shit.”

At Potter's trial last August, his attorney discredited prosecutors' primary witness, Amanda Crowell, who lived on Vermont and said she heard Potter give Renick the order to shoot Cox. Crowell had previously lied under oath in a separate drug case in St. Charles.

The jury acquitted Potter.

Renick was scheduled to start his trial next week, but the plea deal was hashed out between the Circuit Attorney's Office and Renick's attorneys Scott Rosenblum and T.J. Matthes beforehand.

In addition to the murder charge being reduced to involuntary manslaughter, charges of armed criminal action and unlawful gun possession were dropped.

Judge Christopher McGraugh called the plea deal an "extremely favorable outcome" for Renick, but also said he wasn't in the habit of second-guessing plea deals reached between prosecutors and defense attorneys. He did however twice tell Renick that the almost-four years the case spent reaching this point represented a "tortured history."

Judge McGraugh said that because he also presided over Potter's trial, he had a good sense of the evidence that would be brought to bear if Renick's case went to trial.

"If this case did proceed with murder first, armed criminal action and unlawful possession, you'd be spending the rest of your life in the Missouri Department of Corrections," Judge McGraugh said.

However, he added that having overseen the Potter trial he was also aware of the difficulties the state had in that case, and said he assumed the state would have the same problems if the Renick case proceeded to trial as well.

Renick will be parole-eligible after completing a third of the sentence, which he has already effectively done after getting credit for time served for spending almost four years in city jail.

Related
Joseph Renick murdered Sentonio Cox, 15, police say.

Teen Sentonio Cox Was Retreating When Joseph Renick Killed Him, Police Say

Related
Janae Edmondson

Janae Edmondson Sues St. Louis, Daniel Riley and Others: The maimed teen's lawsuit says the city had a responsibility to keep downtown intersections in "reasonably safe condition"

Related
Heather Taylor, deputy director of the city's Department of Public Safety

St. Louis Wants $300K Back from Police Sergeant Who Won Discrimination Suit: The City Counselor’s Office claims Heather Taylor has 400 audio recordings they should have seen a lot sooner


We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at [email protected]
or follow on Twitter at @RyanWKrull.

Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Apple NewsGoogle News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Ryan Krull

Ryan Krull

Ryan Krull is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times. Find him on Twitter @ryanwkrull
Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Extreme Heat Is Coming for St. Louis. Are We Doing Enough to Prepare?

By Kelly Smits

Jeff Gray has received help from EnergyCare to winterize his home and pay for new air conditioning units.

Kim Gardner Shows Up for Jury Duty

By Ryan Krull

Kim Gardner in court during her tenure as St. Louis Circuit Attorney.

St. Louis Wants $300K Back from Police Sergeant Who Won Discrimination Suit

By Ryan Krull

Heather Taylor, deputy director of the city's Department of Public Safety

St. Louis Has 2 'Preposterously Undervalued' ZIP Codes

By Rosalind Early

Benton Park

Also in News

Many Missourians Think Birth Control Is Illegal, Survey Shows

By Monica Obradovic

A selection of birth control options.

Tough Second Half Leads to 3-1 Defeat for St. Louis City SC

By Julian Trejo

St. Louis City SC struggled in the second half of it's match against Nashville.

New York Times Reminds Everyone What a Sh*thole Branson Is

By Rosalind Early

Branson offers a popular Christian entertainment district in the Ozarks. Here is a Mount Rushmore with John Wayne, Elvis Presley, Marilyn Monroe and Charlie Chaplin.

Missouri Superintendents Hate Their Jobs

By Rosalind Early

High turnover among superintendents remains a problem across Missouri school districts.
More

Digital Issue

June 21, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us