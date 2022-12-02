Massive Indoor Slide Park Arrives in St. Louis Area

Slick City features slides, a zip-line and air-filled basketball courts

By on Fri, Dec 2, 2022 at 12:21 pm

click to enlarge A kid slides down a red slide on a mat with basketball hoops in the background.
VIA SLICK CITY ACTION PARK
A kid slides down a tube at Slick City Action Park in Colorado. Slick City Action Park opened its second location in St. Louis in late November.

A 39,000-square-foot indoor slide park, with 10 slides, air-filled basketball courts and a zip line, has opened in Chesterfield.

Slick City Action Park, described as the “world’s first indoor slide park with no water” to the Ladue News, launched its facility in the St. Louis area in late November.

It’s the Slick City Action Park's second location, with its first in Lakewood, Colorado. Slick City founder Bron Launsby is a Webster Groves native, who owns other local attractions such as Amp Up Action Park and Sky Zone Trampoline Park.

The St. Louis Slick City features a 28-foot slide that will catapult you into the air, a slide that resembles a half pipe at a skate park and another that allows you to race people. Each offers a “thrill meter.”

In addition to slides, visitors can enjoy bouncy-house-style basketball courts, a “freestyle” area, a swing and trapeze, a zip-line and a tower built for kids under the age of four.

Open seven days a week, Slick City can hold up to 200 people, although that number could increase to 275.

For people over 5, tickets cost $29.99 for up to two hours and $24.99 for an hour and a half. For kids four and under, tickets cost $15.99 for two hours and $12.99 for an hour and a half. A 30-day pass for a 90-minute pass every day costs $59.99.

Coming soon: Riverfront Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting St. Louis stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Benjamin Simon

Read More about Benjamin Simon
Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Rams Hatch Desperate Scheme To Fill Seats as St. Louis Swims in Kroenke Cash

By Daniel Hill

Aw, poor Stan.

Rippling Beefcake Mark McCloskey Busts Out the Big Guns For His Birthday

By Daniel Hill

Rippling Beefcake Mark McCloskey Busts Out the Big Guns For His Birthday

For 26 Years, Missouri Man Cashed Dead Mom's Social Security Checks

By Ryan Krull

A man pleaded guilty in federal court today to cashing his dead mother's social security checks for more than two decades.

I Made My Students Delete Their Favorite App. The Joke Was on Me

By Liz Chiarello

It's hard going app-free.

Also in News

Fundraiser Seeks Support for Khorry Ramey After Father's Execution

By Monica Obradovic

Kevin Johnson with his daughter, Khorry Ramey, shortly before his arrest in 2005.

For 26 Years, Missouri Man Cashed Dead Mom's Social Security Checks

By Ryan Krull

A man pleaded guilty in federal court today to cashing his dead mother's social security checks for more than two decades.

Missouri Bill Would Bar Teenagers From Buying Automatic Firearms

By Monica Obradovic

Several mass shootings in recent years were carried out with AR-15-style rifles and other semi-automatic or automatic-style weapons.

Shootout at Arnold Taco Bell Started as Drive-Thru Argument

By Ryan Krull

The Taco Bell in Arnold where the shoot out occurred.
More

Digital Issue

November 30, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us