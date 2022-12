Massive Indoor Slide Park Arrives in St. Louis Area

click to enlarge VIA SLICK CITY ACTION PARK A kid slides down a tube at Slick City Action Park in Colorado. Slick City Action Park opened its second location in St. Louis in late November.

A 39,000-square-foot indoor slide park, with 10 slides, air-filled basketball courts and a zip line, has opened in Chesterfield. Slick City Action Park , described as the “world’s first indoor slide park with no water” to the Ladue News , launched its facility in the St. Louis area in late November.It’s the Slick City Action Park's second location, with its first in Lakewood, Colorado. Slick City founder Bron Launsby is a Webster Groves native, who owns other local attractions such as Amp Up Action Park and Sky Zone Trampoline Park.The St. Louis Slick City features a 28-foot slide that will catapult you into the air, a slide that resembles a half pipe at a skate park and another that allows you to race people. Each offers a “thrill meter.”In addition to slides, visitors can enjoy bouncy-house-style basketball courts, a “freestyle” area, a swing and trapeze, a zip-line and a tower built for kids under the age of four.Open seven days a week, Slick City can hold up to 200 people, although that number could increase to 275.For people over 5, tickets cost $29.99 for up to two hours and $24.99 for an hour and a half. For kids four and under, tickets cost $15.99 for two hours and $12.99 for an hour and a half. A 30-day pass for a 90-minute pass every day costs $59.99.