Massive Indoor Slide Park Arrives in St. Louis Area

A kid slides down a tube at Slick City Action Park in Colorado. Slick City Action Park opened its second location in St. Louis in late November.
A 39,000-square-foot indoor slide park, with 10 slides, air-filled basketball courts and a zip line, has opened in Chesterfield.
Slick City Action Park
, described as the “world’s first indoor slide park with no water” to the Ladue News
, launched its facility in the St. Louis area in late November.
It’s the Slick City Action Park's second location, with its first in Lakewood, Colorado. Slick City founder Bron Launsby is a Webster Groves native, who owns other local attractions such as Amp Up Action Park and Sky Zone Trampoline Park.
The St. Louis Slick City features a 28-foot slide that will catapult you into the air, a slide that resembles a half pipe at a skate park and another that allows you to race people. Each offers a “thrill meter.”
In addition to slides, visitors can enjoy bouncy-house-style basketball courts, a “freestyle” area, a swing and trapeze, a zip-line and a tower built for kids under the age of four.
Open seven days a week, Slick City can hold up to 200 people, although that number could increase to 275.
For people over 5, tickets cost $29.99 for up to two hours and $24.99 for an hour and a half. For kids four and under, tickets cost $15.99 for two hours and $12.99 for an hour and a half. A 30-day pass for a 90-minute pass every day costs $59.99.
