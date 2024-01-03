Matthew McCulloch Allowed to Leave Jail for In-Patient Treatment Center

The former St. Louis County cop faces 11 felony counts for shooting up a Kirkwood trunk or treat

By on Wed, Jan 3, 2024 at 5:00 am

Share on Nextdoor
Matthew McCulloch got his get-out-of-jail card at a hearing on January 2. - ST. LOUIS COUNTY JAIL
ST. LOUIS COUNTY JAIL
Matthew McCulloch got his get-out-of-jail card at a hearing on January 2.

After two and a half months in the St. Louis County jail, former police officer Matt McCulloch was yesterday granted a less restrictive bond, allowing him to enter in-patient treatment at a hospital in St. Charles.

McCulloch, 39, the son of longtime St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Bob McCulloch, is currently facing 11 felony charges after opening fire at a Kirkwood middle school’s trunk or treat event on a Sunday evening last October. Bystanders tackled him to the ground and he was taken into custody. Prosecutors charged him with multiple counts of endangering the welfare of a child and armed criminal action, as well as one count each of making a terroristic threat and unlawful use of a weapon. He had been an officer with the St. Louis County Police Department since 2017 but was let go from the department a few days after the incident.

McCulloch was still in the county jail as of last evening, but after a bond hearing yesterday afternoon, Judge Ellen Ribaudo allowed him a path out of the county justice center.

Ribaudo signed an order yesterday lowering McCulloch’s bond from $500,000 to $250,000, of which McCulloch is only required to post 10 percent. 

If and when McCulloch does post that bond, he must go directly to the psychiatric hospital in St. Charles where he will undertake in-patient treatment in a locked unit with 24-hour supervision, as per the judge’s order.

That order goes on to say that, “The facility shall notify the court immediately via cell phone if defendant attempts to leave the facility, does not comply with program requirements or otherwise violates this order.”

After completion of in-patient treatment, the order says, a family member may transport McCulloch to a residence in Defiance, Missouri, where he will be on home detention and GPS monitoring. He is forbidden from going within 1,000 feet of any Kirkwood public school and must avoid all contact with his alleged victims from the shooting incident, his children and his ex-wife. 

According to the Post-Dispatch, the less restrictive bond for McCulloch was put in place over the objections of prosecutor Jessica Hathaway, who said that treatment at the facility is generally only seven to ten days long. 

The next hearing in McCulloch’s case is on January 19.

Related
St. Louis County Cops Are Mum on McCulloch’s Status in Shooting Lead-Up

St. Louis County Cops Are Mum on McCulloch’s Status in Shooting Lead-Up: Kirkwood residents believe McCulloch engaged in erratic behavior for days before he opened fire at a Kirkwood trunk or treat


Related
Did McCulloch Terrorize Kirkwood Drivers 2 Days Before Trunk or Treat Shooting?

Did McCulloch Terrorize Kirkwood Drivers 2 Days Before Trunk or Treat Shooting?: Police are investigating reports that Matthew McCulloch may have yelled “you’re all going to die” motorists on Friday


Related
Matthew McCulloch.

Bob McCulloch’s Son Arrested for Kirkwood Trunk or Treat Shooting: Matthew McCulloch is a St. Louis County police officer and the son of the former St. Louis County prosecuting attorney

Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Apple NewsGoogle News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Ryan Krull

Ryan Krull

Ryan Krull is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times. Find him on Twitter @ryanwkrull
Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

St. Louis Receptionist Faces Charge for Stealing from Patient

By Ryan Krull

Mercy Hospital South in south county.

Hyperloop Dies, and With It the Dreams of 2 Missouri Governors

By Ray Hartmann

SCREENSHOT

Local Used Kia Owner Screwed By Warranty Loophole

By Monica Obradovic

Jonathan Ross-Mooneyham

St. Louis Police File Felony Charge Against Bar:PM Owner After SUV Crash

By Ryan Krull

The scene at Bar:PM in the wee hours of Monday morning.

Also in News

Hyperloop Dies, and With It the Dreams of 2 Missouri Governors

By Ray Hartmann

SCREENSHOT

YouTuber Makes Key Discovery in Missouri Cold Case

By Monica Obradovic

Donnie Erwin

For St. Louis Families with Alzheimer’s, Holidays Can Be a Struggle

By Kathleen Lees

Andy and Mary Rachelski have shifted their holiday routines due to her Alzheimer's disease.

OnlyFans' Favorite Missouri Teachers Inspired New South Park Special

By Ryan Krull

Missouri English teachers Megan Gaither, left, and Brianna Coppage saw their stories memorialized in a new South Park special.
More

Digital Issue

December 27, 2023

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 430033

St. Louis, MO 63143

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us