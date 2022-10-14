Missouri Unemployment Worker Gave Free Money to Friends, Feds Say

A federal indictment says Vicky Hefner sent benefits to her friends and family

By on Fri, Oct 14, 2022 at 1:41 pm

click to enlarge The Wainwright State Office Building in St. Louis.
Google Maps
The Wainwright State Office Building in St. Louis.

An employee with the Missouri’s Department of Labor and Industrial Relations has been federally indicted for allegedly using her position in state government to send a little more than $140,000 in unearned unemployment benefits to friends and relatives.

Federal prosecutors indicted Vicky Hefner, 63, of Jefferson County, on three charges of theft of public money. She pleaded not guilty last week.

According to the indictment, Hefner began as a benefit program specialist with the agency's Division of Employment Security in 2009.

Between July and December of 2020, Hefner is accused of logging into the accounts of approximately eight people who were her "friends, relatives, and associates," according to the indictment. She then allegedly used her credentials to increase their unemployment benefits or to fraudulently make eligible for benefits people who would otherwise not meet the criteria of eligibility.

The indictment also states that Hefner directed unemployment benefits to people who were employed.

The friends and relatives of Hefner then gave her kickbacks, according to the indictment.

Hefner worked both from her home and from an office in the city of St. Louis.

Hefner faces up to 10 years in prison as well as a $250,000 fine one each of the three charges. If found guilty, she will also have to repay the money.

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at [email protected]
or follow on Twitter at @RyanWKrull.

Tags:

About The Author

Riverfront Times

Ryan Krull

Ryan Krull is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times. Find him on Twitter @ryanwkrull
More
Scroll to read more Missouri News articles (1)
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

Albert Pujols Hits 700 Career Home Run, Twitter Goes Wild

Albert Pujols Hits 700th Career Home Run, Twitter Goes Wild
Josh Hawley Says There's One Gender, Gets Roasted on Twitter

Josh Hawley Says There's One Gender, Gets Roasted on Twitter
@buzbeto / Flickr

St. Louis Twitter Roasts Cardinals Broadcaster Jim Edmonds [PHOTOS]
Pershing Avenue & DeBaliviere Avenue

More Flash Flooding Overtakes St. Louis Streets [PHOTOS + VIDEOS]

News Slideshows

Albert Pujols Hits 700 Career Home Run, Twitter Goes Wild

Albert Pujols Hits 700th Career Home Run, Twitter Goes Wild
Josh Hawley Says There's One Gender, Gets Roasted on Twitter

Josh Hawley Says There's One Gender, Gets Roasted on Twitter
@buzbeto / Flickr

St. Louis Twitter Roasts Cardinals Broadcaster Jim Edmonds [PHOTOS]
Pershing Avenue & DeBaliviere Avenue

More Flash Flooding Overtakes St. Louis Streets [PHOTOS + VIDEOS]

News Slideshows

Albert Pujols Hits 700 Career Home Run, Twitter Goes Wild

Albert Pujols Hits 700th Career Home Run, Twitter Goes Wild
Josh Hawley Says There's One Gender, Gets Roasted on Twitter

Josh Hawley Says There's One Gender, Gets Roasted on Twitter
@buzbeto / Flickr

St. Louis Twitter Roasts Cardinals Broadcaster Jim Edmonds [PHOTOS]
Pershing Avenue & DeBaliviere Avenue

More Flash Flooding Overtakes St. Louis Streets [PHOTOS + VIDEOS]

Trending

Let's Convert the Loop Trolley Into a Rolling Bathroom

By Mike McHugh

It's high time we turn this piece of shit into a place to shit.

A St. Louis County Mayor Went Big for Bitcoin, Now He's Fighting to Stay in Office

By Mike Fitzgerald

Jayson Stewart is the mayor of Cool Valley.

VIDEO: Ferguson Walmart Brawl Goes Viral

By Ryan Krull

VIDEO: Ferguson Walmart Brawl Goes Viral

St. Louis Rapper CTS Luh Wick Charged with Murder

By Benjamin Simon and Ryan Krull

Still from "Smash" music video.

Also in News

St. Louis Rapper CTS Luh Wick Charged with Murder

By Benjamin Simon and Ryan Krull

Still from "Smash" music video.

Let's Convert the Loop Trolley Into a Rolling Bathroom

By Mike McHugh

It's high time we turn this piece of shit into a place to shit.

St. Louis Mayor to Join Reparations Event This Weekend

By Rebecca Rivas

File photo of St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones

South County Man Allegedly Shot Roommate, Caused Ex's Overdose Death

By Ryan Krull

Booking photo of William Edward Martin
More

Digital Issue

October 12, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us