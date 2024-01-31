Missouri's Top 20 SAFHR Recipients

These landlords got the most money from the State Assistance For Housing Relief, or SAFHR, program

By on Wed, Jan 31, 2024 at 7:07 am

click to enlarge Pleasant View Gardens, previously known as the Canfield Green Apartments, is No. 5 on the list of Missouri's top SAFHR recipients. - ZACHARY LINHARES
ZACHARY LINHARES
Pleasant View Gardens, previously known as the Canfield Green Apartments, is No. 5 on the list of Missouri's top SAFHR recipients.
As this week's cover story reports, some owners of multi-family apartment complexes in Missouri received hundreds of thousands of dollars of COVID-19 relief funds designed to keep tenants in housing. Here are the state's 20 biggest recipients of State Assistance For Housing Relief, or SAFHR, not including utilities.

  1. St. Louis Leasing Co. $1,566,287
    St. Louis 63146
  2. BBW Homes LLC $1,230,448
    St. Louis 63131
  3. Lucas Hunt Village Assoc LP $1,152,023
    Chesterfield 63121
  4. Meramec Enterprise Holdings II LLC $1,169,042
    St. Louis 63135
  5. Pleasant View Gardens, LLC, $1,140,066
    St. Louis 63136
  6. Ultimate Realty, LLC $1,063,123
    St. Charles 63303
  7. Spanish Cove Apartments $985,205
    St. Louis 63138
  8. Northpointe LLC DBA Crossing at Northpointe $975,259
    Florissant 63033
  9. Deca Property Management LLC $962,489
    St. Louis 63123
  10. Mills Cityview LLC $829,626
    St. Louis 63144
  11. Camco St. Louis LLC $816,129
    St. Louis 63101
  12. Hometown Management Group LLC $801,744
    Sullivan 63080
  13. Beyond Housing Inc $702,495
    Pine Lawn 63121
  14. The Hamlet Group LLC $689,134
    Cape Girardeau 63701
  15. Arcade Apartments $658,654
    St. Louis 63101
  16. Grandview Garden Apartments $642,367
    Florissant 63033
  17. The Groves Apartments & Townhomes $628,491 Florissant 63033
  18. Frontier Property Management LLC$563,485
    New Bloomfield 65063
  19. Oxford Hills Gardens LP $560,714
    St. Louis 63146
  20. MGC Leasing & Property Management LLC$533,055
    Lee’s Summit 64063

Source: The Missouri Housing Development Commission, obtained via Sunshine request

This story was commissioned by the River City Journalism Fund.

