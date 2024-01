Missouri's Top 20 SAFHR Recipients

click to enlarge ZACHARY LINHARES Pleasant View Gardens, previously known as the Canfield Green Apartments, is No. 5 on the list of Missouri's top SAFHR recipients.

St. Louis Leasing Co. $1,566,287

St. Louis 63146 BBW Homes LLC $1,230,448

St. Louis 63131 Lucas Hunt Village Assoc LP $1,152,023

Chesterfield 63121 Meramec Enterprise Holdings II LLC $1,169,042

St. Louis 63135 Pleasant View Gardens, LLC, $1,140,066

St. Louis 63136 Ultimate Realty, LLC $1,063,123

St. Charles 63303 Spanish Cove Apartments $985,205

St. Louis 63138 Northpointe LLC DBA Crossing at Northpointe $975,259

Florissant 63033 Deca Property Management LLC $962,489

St. Louis 63123 Mills Cityview LLC $829,626

St. Louis 63144 Camco St. Louis LLC $816,129

St. Louis 63101 Hometown Management Group LLC $801,744

Sullivan 63080 Beyond Housing Inc $702,495

Pine Lawn 63121 The Hamlet Group LLC $689,134

Cape Girardeau 63701 Arcade Apartments $658,654

St. Louis 63101 Grandview Garden Apartments $642,367

Florissant 63033 The Groves Apartments & Townhomes $628,491 Florissant 63033 Frontier Property Management LLC$563,485

New Bloomfield 65063

Oxford Hills Gardens LP $560,714

St. Louis 63146 MGC Leasing & Property Management LLC$533,055

Lee’s Summit 64063

As this week's cover story reports , some owners of multi-family apartment complexes in Missouri received hundreds of thousands of dollars of COVID-19 relief funds designed to keep tenants in housing. Here are the state's 20 biggest recipients of State Assistance For Housing Relief, or SAFHR, not including utilities.

Source: The Missouri Housing Development Commission, obtained via Sunshine request



This story was commissioned by the River City Journalism Fund.