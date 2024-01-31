Missouri's Top 20 SAFHR Recipients

- St. Louis Leasing Co. $1,566,287
St. Louis 63146
- BBW Homes LLC $1,230,448
St. Louis 63131
- Lucas Hunt Village Assoc LP $1,152,023
Chesterfield 63121
- Meramec Enterprise Holdings II LLC $1,169,042
St. Louis 63135
- Pleasant View Gardens, LLC, $1,140,066
St. Louis 63136
- Ultimate Realty, LLC $1,063,123
St. Charles 63303
- Spanish Cove Apartments $985,205
St. Louis 63138
- Northpointe LLC DBA Crossing at Northpointe $975,259
Florissant 63033
- Deca Property Management LLC $962,489
St. Louis 63123
- Mills Cityview LLC $829,626
St. Louis 63144
- Camco St. Louis LLC $816,129
St. Louis 63101
- Hometown Management Group LLC $801,744
Sullivan 63080
- Beyond Housing Inc $702,495
Pine Lawn 63121
- The Hamlet Group LLC $689,134
Cape Girardeau 63701
- Arcade Apartments $658,654
St. Louis 63101
- Grandview Garden Apartments $642,367
Florissant 63033
- The Groves Apartments & Townhomes $628,491 Florissant 63033
- Frontier Property Management LLC$563,485
New Bloomfield 65063
- Oxford Hills Gardens LP $560,714
St. Louis 63146
- MGC Leasing & Property Management LLC$533,055
Lee’s Summit 64063
Source: The Missouri Housing Development Commission, obtained via Sunshine request
This story was commissioned by the River City Journalism Fund.