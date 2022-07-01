Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

my rght toshoot firewrks shallnot be infringed jst because i hav no fingrs

it is my patrotic duty to get hammred and blow stuff up ths weekend, no matter wht the slmpd says

By on Fri, Jul 1, 2022 at 12:12 pm

click to enlarge it's tim to take a stand. - VIA FLICKR / BRIAN WERNER
via flickr / brian werner
it's tim to take a stand.

this weeknd marks th forth of july, that most special tim of the year when evry true patriot celebrates the birth of amrica by getting drnk as piss and blowing some shit to kingdm come.

but if the joyless unamercan buzzkills at th st. louis metroplitan polic department have their way, no longerwill the smell of gunpowder and the worriedcries of frightened animals be synonymus with this most explosve of holidays. they made that muchclear on thursday night, when the departmnt treasonously tweeted an infographc warning of th dangers of the annual traditon and threatning arrests.

'fireworks can be dangerus and lead to serius injuries and/or proprty damage,' the accompnying post reads. 'per st. louis city ordinnce 65824, the possession/sale/dischargng of fireworks in the city is illegal1 leave them to the pros.'


yes, it's tru that people get seriously injred by fireworks evry year, and on a related note yes, i did writ thispost by messily jabbing the misshapen areas tht now comprise th ends of my wrists at my keybord for the past hour. but to live in the wrld is to assume risk — a simpl truth that our foundng fathers surelyknew those many years ago when they droppd a cherry bomb called the 'declartion of independece' down th toilet of thebritsh empire.

it is siply my patrotic duty as an amercan to get ripshit on colt45 and turn the street in frnt of my house into a warzone ofsmoke and hellfire at th start of each july, and no thret from a tyranical police state will deter me frm those efforts.  i love this coutry too much to let thse commies at the slmpd win.

i will notbe coerced nor dissuaded. though yes, from tim to time i may i drukenly confuse the cans i was just double-fisting wth the sky king elite 5-inch super shells i just lit, resultng in a cacophonus stupor of screamsand mutilated digits that my whle block of neighbors and frends mght witness in horror, i wil not relent. the abilty to grasp objcts and use doorknbs is a small sacrific to make to protect the freedoms we hld so dear.

i mean, ths is about our godgiven, inalenable rights — and so long as ther is breath in my body, i willslap my pitiable stumps upon my open chromebook to defnd those rights.

in othr words: do yur worst, slmpd. you can have my firewrks when yu pry them from my open, digitless palms.

Tags:

About The Author

Daniel Hill

Daniel Hill is the managing editor for the Riverfront Times and he demands to be taken seriously, despite all evidence to the contrary. Follow him on Twitter at @rftmusic.
More
Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

Everything We Saw at the Donald Trump Rally in Mendon, IL [PHOTOS]

Everything We Saw at the Donald Trump Rally in Mendon, IL [PHOTOS]
Rally For Choice Outside Planned Parenthood in St. Louis [PHOTOS]

Rally For Choice Outside Planned Parenthood in St. Louis [PHOTOS]
St. Louis Twitter Reacts To Political Scandal [PHOTOS]

St. Louis Twitter Reacts To Political Scandal [PHOTOS]
That Viral 'Basement House' in Illinois Was Sold [PHOTOS]

That Viral 'Basement House' in Illinois Was Sold [PHOTOS]

News Slideshows

Everything We Saw at the Donald Trump Rally in Mendon, IL [PHOTOS]

Everything We Saw at the Donald Trump Rally in Mendon, IL [PHOTOS]
Rally For Choice Outside Planned Parenthood in St. Louis [PHOTOS]

Rally For Choice Outside Planned Parenthood in St. Louis [PHOTOS]
St. Louis Twitter Reacts To Political Scandal [PHOTOS]

St. Louis Twitter Reacts To Political Scandal [PHOTOS]
That Viral 'Basement House' in Illinois Was Sold [PHOTOS]

That Viral 'Basement House' in Illinois Was Sold [PHOTOS]

News Slideshows

Everything We Saw at the Donald Trump Rally in Mendon, IL [PHOTOS]

Everything We Saw at the Donald Trump Rally in Mendon, IL [PHOTOS]
Rally For Choice Outside Planned Parenthood in St. Louis [PHOTOS]

Rally For Choice Outside Planned Parenthood in St. Louis [PHOTOS]
St. Louis Twitter Reacts To Political Scandal [PHOTOS]

St. Louis Twitter Reacts To Political Scandal [PHOTOS]
That Viral 'Basement House' in Illinois Was Sold [PHOTOS]

That Viral 'Basement House' in Illinois Was Sold [PHOTOS]

Trending

St. Louis County Prosecutor Will Not Enforce Missouri Abortion Ban

By Monica Obradovic

St. Louis County prosecutor Wesley Bell, photographed in 2019.

Missouri Governor Signs Bill Into Law Criminalizing Homelessness

By Monica Obradovic

New homelessness law makes it a Class C misdemeanor to illegally camp on state-owned land.

Alleged Serial Killer Will Stand Trial in Kansas City

By Ryan Krull

The mugshot of Perez Reed, arrested in 2021 by federal agents.

Star Witness a Dud in Alleged St. Louis Child-Killer Trial

By Ryan Krull

Prosecutor John Schlesinger cross examines Dion Dupree, a witness for the defense.

Also in News

Missouri Voter Registration Deadline Looms

By Jenna Jones

It's almost time.

Missouri Voting Rights Groups Push Back Against New Voter ID Law

By Jenna Jones

Allisa Simril shows her 8-year-old son, Jonathan Trotter, how to fill in a ballot while voting at the University City recreational complex on April 5.

Missouri Man Charged With Filming Child Pornography, Gets Six Years

By Ryan Krull

Thomas F. Eagleton U.S. District Court.

Amtrak Train Derails, Tips Over After Collision in Missouri

By Jaime Lees

Amtrak Train Derails, Tips Over After Collision in Missouri
More

Digital Issue

June 29, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us