Nominate your local favorites for Best of St. Louis 2023

Police Are Investigating St. Louis Jail Death as ‘Criminal’

The oversight board has been told to stand down — but no other details

By on Mon, Sep 25, 2023 at 7:53 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Booking photo of Terrence Smith, who died in jail custody last month.
Courtesy SLMPD
Booking photo of Terrence Smith, who died in jail custody last month.

One of the deaths that occurred last month at the City Justice Center is the subject of a "criminal investigation" by the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, according to a copy of an email obtained by the RFT.

Terrence Smith was 55 and had been locked up in the CJC since January when, in the early hours of Thursday, August 31, he was rushed from the jail to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Smith's stepdaughter Ramia Hodge told KMOV at the time that Smith had health ailments prior to his incarceration, but they worsened while in the CJC. "He had a neck brace. He lost his memory. He couldn’t talk. He couldn’t walk. He was in a wheelchair,” Hodge told reporter Shoshana Stahl about Smith's health after months in jail.

In the wake of Smith's death, it came to light that a member of the city's Division of Civilian Oversight had previously attempted to investigate an anonymous complaint made about Smith's living conditions in the jail in April, but was barred from entering the facility by Corrections Commissioner Jennifer Clemons-Abdullah.

The email referencing a criminal investigation into Smith's death is from the SLMPD to the civilian oversight board. The letter claims, "Activities of the Civilian Oversight and/or Detention Oversight Board will interfere with the ongoing criminal investigation. Please stay all inquiries and investigations … until the criminal investigation is complete."

Oversight board member Pamela Walker says she's supportive of the police investigating Smith's death, but also says that civilian oversight is being left in the dark, both about criminal investigations of any recent jail deaths (there have been nine in the past two years) as well as what the findings of those investigations are.

"This is the first we have been officially notified of any police investigation," Walker says. "We ask that we get a monthly update on all investigations and a formal update from the chief of findings when said investigations are completed. That has not been happening."

Civilian oversight of the jail, and more specifically the access that members of the civilian oversight board are allowed to have to the facility, has been a source of controversy in recent months. City Hall has steadfastly backed Clemons-Abdullah.

The RFT reached out to the Department of Public Safety for comment. A spokesman referred us to the text of the ordinance that established the current iteration of the oversight board for the jail.
Related
Ward 14 Alderman Rasheen Aldridge introduced a bill on Friday that somewhat satiates the concerns of Detention Facility Oversight Board members.

‘Just the Beginning’: Jail Oversight Board Sees Progress in New Bill: Alderman Rasheen Aldridge has introduced a bill to give St. Louis’ Detention Facility Oversight Board more teeth

Related
The City Justice Center has seen eight deaths since January 2022, as well as disturbing allegations about how detainees are treated.

How a Hostage Situation in St. Louis' Jail Laid Bare Bigger Problems: The oversight board isn't alone in calling for Commissioner Jennifer Clemons-Abdullah to be fired

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at [email protected]
or follow on Twitter at @RyanWKrull.

Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Apple NewsGoogle News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Ryan Krull

Ryan Krull

Ryan Krull is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times. Find him on Twitter @ryanwkrull
Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Who Owns 'First Alert Weather'? KMOV's Owner Sues KSDK Over Use

By Ryan Krull

KSDK's use of 'Weather First' branding.

Behind Seafood City’s Awful Stench in St. Louis: A Florida GOP Politician?

By Ryan Krull

Seafood City in University City. Now closed.

Residents of the Coronado Say They're in a Bait-and-Switch Nightmare

By Monica Obradovic

The Coronado Place and Towers houses mostly Saint Louis University students and sits just a few feet away from campus.

St. Louis Starbucks Barista Pumps Whipped Cream Into Their Diaper

By Monica Obradovic

starbucks barista shoving whipped cream down diaper

Also in News

Would-Be Missouri Governor Didn’t Burn Books — But Says He Totally Would

By Ryan Krull

Hot stuff.

Missouri Pastor Says Autism Is 'Demonic," Can Be 'Cast Out'

By Monica Obradovic

Pastor Rick Morrow of Beulah Church says he knows the key to curing autism.

Missouri AG Sues Dollar General Over Deceptive Pricing

By Ryan Krull

The AG's office has shopped at 147 Dollar Generals in the last 18 months. They kept the receipts.

Video of Missouri Stray Goat Attack Goes Viral

By Jaime Lees

Video of Missouri Stray Goat Attack Goes Viral
More

Digital Issue

September 20, 2023

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us