Post-Dispatch Lays Off More Than Half Its Prep Sports Staff

STLhighschoolsports.com was a separate unit inside the paper devoted to prep sports

By on Tue, Jan 31, 2023 at 9:56 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Two women play soccer.
FLICKR/UNION SOCCER
For decades, STL HS Sports has been Post-Dispatch readers' go-to spot for prep sports coverage.

On January 20, the Post-Dispatch laid off one employee and eliminated two other open positions — but it took another week after that for managers to enact a second set of cuts.

Last Friday, January 27, the daily slashed four positions from the paper's prep sports outfit, STLhighschoolsports.com. Along with a staffer who voluntarily left in December and won't be replaced, that means the prep sports team is now down from eight employees to three. Among those laid off were both newer hires and Paul Kopsky, a photo editor who'd been with the company for 30 years.

The high school sports unit has long been something of an organizational anomaly. Kopsky says he was hired back in 1992 by Sport Stats, which was owned by what was then the Post-Dispatch's parent company, Pulitzer. In 1996, when the daily first went online, STLhighschoolsports.com was a separate part of the website with its own brand. "We became a force in the high school sports scene," Kopsky recalls.

Even so, the writers and editors employed there continue to work out of a separate building (these days, they're in Maryland Heights) and are not part of the United Media Guild, which represents other Post-Dispatch writers and editors.

Some parts of that arrangement are now changing. Tracy Rouch, director of public relations for the Post-Dispatch, says that the remaining journalists on the prep sports beat "will now be a part of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch newsroom."

"Two STL High School Sports reporters and one editor will continue to cover St. Louis area high school sports as part of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch with added help from the newsroom, including multi-media coverage," she writes. "The St. Louis Post-Dispatch remains committed to first-rate high school sports coverage." And that will still be available at stlhighschoolsports.com in addition to the pages of the Post-Dispatch, she says.

Ben Vessa, who joined the unit as a stringer in 2018 and was hired on part-time in 2020, was one of those let go. He says he's worried about what the dismissals will mean for the paper's coverage.

"I tried to ask during the phone call I received whether this marked the end of high school sports coverage for the paper, and I heard words like 'reconfiguring' and 'restructuring,' but when you cut four of the seven members of the department, it appears the writing is on the wall," he writes in an email. "What I thought we did best was highlight members of every sport, no matter how under the radar. My main beats were field hockey, boys and girls wrestling and boys and girls lacrosse, and some of my favorite stories came from places like the Illinois bowling state championships or from the local high school racquetball scene.

"Unfortunately, it appears those athletes and teams will be the most adversely impacted by this decision."

Kopsky came to the Sports Stat job from radio and continued to represent STLhighschoolsports.com on KMOX, serving as its high school sports reporter from 1997 to 2007. He recalls much bigger staffs, with as many as 10 full-time employees and another team of as many as 10 high school kids coming in to take stats over the phone from coaches.

But after surviving a few rounds of layoffs, he knows much has changed since the glory days of the 1990s.

"We were pleased to be still alive when many high school sports staffs around the country were wiped out," he says. "We were fortunate. At times, because I wasn't making a ton of money, I thought about moving on, but I had such a good boss, and I was comfortable. I thought I'd ride it out — maybe to retirement."

Now, at 60, Kopsky knows he needs to find his next job. He's thinking about trying to set up a business photographing high school athletes, with payment coming not from a newspaper but from their parents or schools. "I might even find a way to stay" in the world of prep sports, he says.

Both Vessa and Kopsky say they were touched by the volume of responses they got when they posted their departures on Twitter.
Says Vessa, "I received so many kind messages from coaches, athletes and readers who were grateful of the work we did in highlighting the achievements and telling the stories of high school students, and I am so thankful to all of those who reached out. It helped to validate that what we did was impactful."

Kopsky adds, "When something like this happens, you realize how people really feel about you and what you did. That's the thing that really hit me."

While Kopsky faces the future with uncertainty, he's still grateful for the job he loved for so many years. He says, with awe in his voice, "I got paid to go watch sports."

Coming soon: Riverfront Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting St. Louis stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Sarah Fenske

Sarah Fenske is the executive editor of Euclid Media Group, overseeing publications in eight cities. She is the former host of St. Louis on the Air and was previously editor-in-chief of the RFT and the LA Weekly. She lives in St. Louis.
Read More about Sarah Fenske
Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Wild Accident on Slippery St. Louis Highway Caused 30-Car Pileup Last Night

By Jaime Lees

Wild Accident on Slippery St. Louis Highway Caused 30-Car Pileup Last Night

Virginia-Based Josh Hawley Fumbles His Super Bowl Bet

By Ryan Krull

Josh Hawley in front of a large photo of Josh Hawley.

3 LGBTQ Bars in St. Louis' Grove Threatened by Caller

By Ryan Krull

Prism in The Grove.

Hartmann: MAGA Hate Is Winning in Rockwood Schools

By Ray Hartmann

School board member Jessica Clark has called Rockwood parents "libtards" and previously hosted sugar baby workshops and gatherings.

Also in News

Even More Snow and Sleet Headed to Southern Missouri Tonight

By Jaime Lees

Even More Snow and Sleet Headed to Southern Missouri Tonight

Missouri's Cruel New Homelessness Law Makes the Problem Worse

By Marty Joe Murray

New homelessness law makes it a Class C misdemeanor to illegally camp on state-owned land.

Virginia-Based Josh Hawley Fumbles His Super Bowl Bet

By Ryan Krull

Josh Hawley in front of a large photo of Josh Hawley.

Hartmann: MAGA Hate Is Winning in Rockwood Schools

By Ray Hartmann

School board member Jessica Clark has called Rockwood parents "libtards" and previously hosted sugar baby workshops and gatherings.
More

Digital Issue

January 25, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us