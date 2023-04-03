STL Wing Week is Here, Presented by Slane Irish Whiskey. Click Here for Details!

Rep. Nick Schroer Lustfully Depicts Trump’s Rippling Pecs

Nothing gets Schroer hot and bothered like an outlaw with muscles glistening with ink

By on Mon, Apr 3, 2023 at 12:01 pm

Damn, who turned up the temperature in here?

A picture of the naked torso of Donald Trump shared by Representative Nick Schroer (R-St. Charles) last Friday had fellow stans of the disgraced former president getting all hot and bothered. Schroer tweeted that he'd lovingly crafted the image himself (“digitally of course”) of the man who fans the flames of not only Schroer’s political aspirations, but, evidently, his desire. 

“They’ve made him an Outlaw,” Schroer tweeted alongside an image of Trump pulled straight from a spank bank. 

Schroer’s photo shows the indicted politician with a soul-burrowing stare and smoking hot pecs covered in indecipherable tattoos. An American flag waving in the background is just the cherry on top of what's one of the most homoerotic pieces of artwork ever to escape Twitter’s explicit sexual content policy.

Schroer wrote that he made this “artwork” to show “that the left has just made Donald Trump stronger than ever by showing how tyrannical they have become.”

How an indictment for giving hush-money payments to a porn star equates to an “attack” is beyond us — and beyond reason, really. But what really resonates in this image is how horny Make America Gay Again Republicans are for Daddy — er, Trump. 

All this image needs is Trump’s beefin’ thighs. And his left nipple.

About The Author

Monica Obradovic

Monica Obradovic

Monica Obradovic is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times.
