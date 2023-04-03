Rep. Nick Schroer Lustfully Depicts Trump’s Rippling Pecs

They’ve made him an Outlaw. Here is my statement on the tyrannical overreach targeting former President Donald Trump pic.twitter.com/adJM1lKfsy — Nick Schroer 🇺🇸 🇮🇪 🇩🇪 (@NickBSchroer) March 31, 2023

Damn, who turned up the temperature in here?

A picture of the naked torso of Donald Trump shared by Representative Nick Schroer (R-St. Charles) last Friday had fellow stans of the disgraced former president getting all hot and bothered. Schroer tweeted that he'd lovingly crafted the image himself (“digitally of course”) of the man who fans the flames of not only Schroer’s political aspirations, but, evidently, his desire.

“They’ve made him an Outlaw,” Schroer tweeted alongside an image of Trump pulled straight from a spank bank.

Schroer’s photo shows the indicted politician with a soul-burrowing stare and smoking hot pecs covered in indecipherable tattoos. An American flag waving in the background is just the cherry on top of what's one of the most homoerotic pieces of artwork ever to escape Twitter’s explicit sexual content policy.

Schroer wrote that he made this “artwork” to show “that the left has just made Donald Trump stronger than ever by showing how tyrannical they have become.”

How an indictment for giving hush-money payments to a porn star equates to an “attack” is beyond us — and beyond reason, really. But what really resonates in this image is how horny Make America Gay Again Republicans are for Daddy — er, Trump.

All this image needs is Trump’s beefin’ thighs. And his left nipple.