RFT Reviews the Week: January 22 to January 26

It's ice, fog and 166 hours "and counting" of clouds — and that's just the weather

By on Mon, Jan 29, 2024 at 5:01 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Fog engulfs the Bissell Street Water Tower in St. Louis' College Hill neighborhood. - ZACHARY LINHARES
ZACHARY LINHARES
Fog engulfs the Bissell Street Water Tower in St. Louis' College Hill neighborhood.

MONDAY, JANUARY 22. It’s an ice day for most of the metro — school’s off, City Hall goes remote. Fortunately, it’s all melting by the afternoon, with temps finally rising after a frigid week. The heat seems likely to dissipate in Clayton, however: Its school board terminates its contract to buy the former Caleres HQ for an ill-defined Empowerment Campus Project

TUESDAY, JANUARY 23. It’s much warmer today, but Jefferson City shows no signs of a cool-off. Senate President Pro-Tem Caleb Rowden (R-Columbia) removes four members of the state’s annoying new Freedom Caucus from committee chairmanships — and that means not just a cut to their office budgets but also (gasp!) the removal of their designated parking spots in the Capitol garage. Best of all, he calls them “swamp creatures,” an insult no one could argue with after spending three seconds with this crew. Of the 17 hours and 52 minutes the Senate has been in session, the Missouri Independent quotes Rowden saying that caucus members have held the floor for 16 hours and 45 minutes for “filibusters of things of no consequence whatsoever relative to a piece of policy.” Also, bad news for former Alderman Jeffrey Boyd; a judge says no to his request to get out of prison early.

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 22. Much, much warmer (it almost feels like spring) but it’s also intensely foggy. A hostage situation at the Drury Inn downtown ends with no injuries — nice job, St. Louis Police. (Never thought we’d say that, eh?) Governor Parson gives the State of the State and stakes out the terribly controversial position of increasing penalties for people who expose minors to fentanyl and increasing funding for childcare. Compared to the Freedom Caucus, he looks almost presidential.

THURSDAY, JANUARY 23. It’s warmer still, but fog persists. AI-generated nudes of Taylor Swift flood social media channels. Even the White House says it’s alarmed. 

FRIDAY, JANUARY 24. Fog turns to rain, and a vacant building that housed many homeless people collapses in the 3900 block of South Grand. The fire department finds no fatalities — but suggests that the cause of the collapse was simply the building’s mortar washing away. Terrifying thought in this city of brick. In St. Louis County, 21-year-old Ramon White is sentenced to two life terms for killing a man during a botched carjacking in 2020 in Berkeley. In Manhattan, Donald Trump is slapped with a $83.3 million jury verdict for refusing to stop trash talking E. Jean Carroll. The disgraced former president was previously found liable for abusing Carroll in a trial last May.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 25. More gloom. A car is stolen in Jennings with two kids inside, but both are recovered without incident. Congresswoman Cori Bush (D-St. Louis) kicks off her campaign in north county with about 500 people in attendance, including alderpeople Rasheen Aldridge, Daniela Velazquez and Megan Green. In Creve Coeur, an officer handling a suspected DUI gets a scare when another driver, also suspected of driving drunk, crashes into his car. No one is seriously injured.

SUNDAY, JANUARY 26. It’s a sporty Sunday as the Blues notch their fifth straight win in Los Angeles. For those who aren’t boycotting the NFL for screwing over St. Louis, football offers a mixed bag: Detroit loses the NFC championship to San Francisco, which feels like a blow to all good Midwesterners — but the Missourah Chiefs continue their march toward the Super Bowl with a victory over Baltimore to take the AFC crown. In St. Louis, the weather has been so gloomy for so long, even the local branch of the National Weather Service is getting crabby. It tweets that it’s been 166 hours “and counting” of clouds. Even so, the sun will come out tomorrow — and we can’t wait.

Slideshow

St. Louis Looks Beautifully Eerie in the Fog

Fires burn in the distance as a layer of fog covers the Near North Riverfront neighborhood.
5 slides
Fog engulfs the Bissell Street Water Tower in St. Louis' College Hill neighborhood. Bullet holes cover a stop sign as a blanket of fog falls on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Kinloch. A light layer of fog hovers above the Mississippi River underneath the Eads Bridge. Fog covers the Mississippi River north of the Eads Bridge on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024, in St. Louis.
Click to View 5 slides
Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

City Threatens to Condemn Bar:PM Building Over Damage Caused by Cops

By Ryan Krull

Heard the one about the cops who crashed into an LGBTQ bar in south city &mdash; and then arrested the co-owner for felony assault? Only in St. Louis. Read the full story here.&nbsp;

Starbucks Fires 2 Baristas Who Collared Robbers of South Grand Store

By Ryan Krull

Joshua Noe, left, and Marquise Porter-Doyle tried to rob St. Louis' flying saucer Starbucks — and were met with fierce resistance from their targets.

Traffic Light Fell on Car in South City, Lawsuit Says

By Ryan Krull

Traffic light down for the county on River Des Peres Boulevard (right where it turns into Carondelet Boulevard).

St. Louis Rapper CTS Luh Wick Found Not Guilty of Murder

By Ryan Krull

Still from "Smash" music video.

Also in News

Wesley Bell Seeks to Overturn Marcellus Williams' 2001 Murder Conviction

By Sarah Fenske

Marcellus Williams awaits his fate at the Potosi Correctional Center.

Missouri Teacher Sarah Scheffer Poisoned Husband with Toxic Smoothies

By Ryan Krull

Prosecutors say Sarah Scheffer attempted to poison her husband in eight different instances.

Brian Dorsey Killed 2 People. Now He's Fighting to Avoid Execution

By Monica Obradovic

Brian Dorsey is today a model inmate.

Scuba-Loving Sheriff Leaves Missouri County High and Dry

By Ryan Krull

Sheriff Chris Heitman is proud of how he’s used scuba to help families in need — but critics say his focus on diving has been a distraction from his day job.
More

Digital Issue

January 24, 2024

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 430033

St. Louis, MO 63143

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us