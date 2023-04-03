STL Wing Week is Here, Presented by Slane Irish Whiskey. Click Here for Details!

RFT Reviews the Week: March 27 to April 2

St. Louis CITY SC suffers its first loss, Pope Francis gets sick and recovers and St. Louis pulls some April Fool's pranks

By on Mon, Apr 3, 2023 at 10:45 am

Share on Nextdoor

MONDAY, MARCH 27 Three children and three adults are dead in Nashville after yet another horrible school shooting. Never mind that authorities are only beginning to dig into the shooters’ manifesto; Josh Hawley knows what happened — it’s a hate crime targeting Christians! Meanwhile, the writers over at Deadspin are in awe of St. Louis’ new MLS team. “City SC have started the year 5-0-0, are atop the Western Conference, have the best goal difference in the league, and have already collected just shy of a third of the points they’ll probably need to get to the playoffs in their inaugural season with only 15 percent of the season gone. So who the fuck are these guys?” Yo Deadspin: We’re St. Fucking Louis!
Related
Yeah. That guy.

Josh Hawley Cries 'Hate Crimes' as Kids Get Slaughtered: Anything to avoid confronting gun violence

TUESDAY, MARCH 28 The Saint Louis Zoo train is going green. The new electric locomotive, one of seven now circumnavigating the zoo, is named for Mary Meachum, an abolitionist and conductor in the Underground Railroad. Pretty cool! St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner hosts a “criminal justice reform roundtable” and somehow manages to say not a thing about the urgent criminal justice reform issues confronting St. Louis, like people being stuck in jail for months awaiting trial because her office isn’t ready to proceed, or the fact that St. Louis police lead the nation in shooting civilians, yet never get charged for it. Nope, the “roundtable” is all about her own political future. Also, she’s apparently running again. And with that, the progressives defending Gardner from the AG’s witch hunt — even while despairing at her utter incompetence — release a quiet sob.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 29 In Rome, Pope Francis is in the hospital. Maybe we could send him St. Louis’ newly acquired Holy Toe (™)? In Jefferson City, Democrats filibuster a bill to make it harder to change Missouri’s constitution. It’s time well spent: Everybody knows the only way to enshrine Democratic values into law in this state is to put them on the ballot separate from all partisan affiliation.
Related
The holy relic: part of the toe bone of St. Louis the King.

St. Louis Catholics Have Obtained St. Louis' Holy Toe (Yes, Really): The relic, a piece of toe bone, came to the Archdiocese of St. Louis from Sicily


THURSDAY, MARCH 30 It’s really and truly spring now — and it’s glorious. The trees are budding, the sun is shining … just in time for the Cardinals to lose 10-9 to Toronto. Unrelatedly, the Post-Dispatch says more people are leaving the region. The metro area is now down to 2.8 million, and the city of St. Louis is now smaller than Henderson, Nevada, and Wichita, Kansas. (Who?) Will the last one to go turn off the light? Meanwhile in New York, a failed real estate developer has been indicted for business fraud. Is it bad we’re more riveted by Gwyneth Paltrow’s legal travails? Today we learned she’s not at fault, naturally. Gwyneth is never at fault.

FRIDAY, MARCH 31 The predictions got ever more terrifying — hail the size of baseballs! Gale-force winds! Tornadoes! Somehow, St. Louis again avoids the worst of the carnage, even as a twister touches down in Little Rock and 32 are left dead throughout the South and Midwest. Once again, we thank the Arch for sparing us from destruction.

SATURDAY, APRIL 1 Soulard pizzeria Pizzeoli is now Pete’s Aioli, the Battlehawks are taking their talents to Inglewood, the Chicago Bean has moved atop our own Gateway Arch and Imo’s is now selling a pizza solely composed of “crunchy corners” — April Fools'! (Really, brands, is this tomfoolery actually worth your time?) In real life, all good things come to an end, and so it is for both the weather (brutally cold winds whip across the region) and our expansion team (CITY SC falls 1-0 to Minnesota). Boo.

SUNDAY, APRIL 2 All of yesterday’s sadness is forgotten as the Battlehawks win, 24-15, in Houston. Spring is back — sunshine and warmth fill the air, but not too much warmth: It’s perfect marathon-running weather, and the dedicated nutjobs who run 26.2 miles for fun are at it again as we lazy slobs wave, hungover, from our front stoops. More good news: Pope Francis makes a remarkable recovery! Christians around the world wave palm branches in the streets, preparing to reenact their journey from praising Jesus to agitating for his death within one brief week. A further reminder (as if you needed it) that humans suck.


Coming soon: Riverfront Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting St. Louis stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Don't Eat Anything from Seafood City, St. Louis Health Dept Says

By Ryan Krull

Seafood City in University City.

How St. Louis' Laurell K. Hamilton Created Badass Vampire Hunter Anita Blake

By Jessica Rogen

Laurell K. Hamilton is the author of the Anita Blake, Vampire Hunter series as well as the popular Merry Gentry, Fey Detective series.

Tiger King's Carole Baskin Is Bringing Her Big Cats to the Ozarks

By Rosalind Early

Carole Baskin in one of her video diaries from 2020.

St. Louis Catholics Have Obtained St. Louis' Holy Toe (Yes, Really)

By Sarah Fenske

The holy relic: part of the toe bone of St. Louis the King.

Also in News

Planned Parenthood Sues Missouri Attorney General to End 'Sham' Investigation

By Monica Obradovic

"We're not backing down," Yamelsie Rodríguez, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region and Southwest Missouri said in a statement.

Tiger King's Carole Baskin Is Bringing Her Big Cats to the Ozarks

By Rosalind Early

Carole Baskin in one of her video diaries from 2020.

FDA Approves Narcan for Over-the-Counter Use

By Monica Obradovic

Narcan

'We Will Win': Hundreds Gather to Protest for Trans Rights at Missouri Capitol

By Monica Obradovic

Hundreds gathered outside the Missouri Capitol yesterday to protest anti-LGBTQ+ legislation.
More

Digital Issue

March 29, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us