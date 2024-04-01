  1. News
Severe Thunderstorms in St. Louis Tonight Could Include Hail, Tornadoes

Things could get ugly around 10 p.m.

Apr 1, 2024 at 7:24 am
Lightning illuminates a storm cloud in Florissant on March 13, 2024.
Lightning illuminates a storm cloud in Florissant on March 13, 2024.
The weather forecast is in for St. Louis tonight — and it's looking a little scary.

The National Weather Service says yesterday's idyllic (if a little warm!) Easter Sunday is likely to be followed by much different evening tonight, and it's no April Fool's joke. Severe thunderstorms are likely to roll in on the evening of Monday, April 1, with storms "capable of producing large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes" possible.

St. Louis is considered at "enhanced risk," with areas both to the north (Hannibal) and south (Poplar Bluff) both in areas at lower risk. Expect the severe weather to show up as early as 10 p.m. and pass through by 3 a.m. (and hopefully not take your home, or local trailer park, with it).

Ever helpful, the National Weather Service suggests St. Louis should "stay alert" and "have a way to receive warnings" — which clearly suggests the national guys are not paying close attention to reports from the ground locally. Remember what happened last time we had a tornado watch, in early March? Despite no twister actually touching down in city limits, the City of St. Louis pummeled our phones with a half-dozen calls and texts, even after we confirmed we'd received the messaging.

Despite our annoyance, we'll admit it beats the alternative. And if we had to choose this time between a tornado and no alerts, or excessive alerts and no tornado, we know our pick. Here's hoping the weather — even if not the emergency alert system — complies.


