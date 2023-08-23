Nominate your local favorites for Best of St. Louis 2023

Sexual Assault Reported Near Saint Louis University Campus

A woman reported being assaulted Tuesday by a man who works at Coronado Place and Towers Apartments

By on Wed, Aug 23, 2023 at 1:19 pm

click to enlarge A shooting also occurred near the Coronado Place and Towers Apartments last week.
Screengrab via Google Maps
A shooting also occurred near the Coronado Place and Towers Apartments last week.
A suspect believed to be an employee at an apartment building near Saint Louis University allegedly sexually assaulted an adult woman there Tuesday night, according to an alert sent to SLU students early Wednesday morning.

The alleged assault occurred at the Coronado Place and Towers Apartments, according to the university's alert. The building is a popular housing option for students because of its proximity to SLU's campus. It's not owned or operated by the university.

An adult man suspected of committing the assault was described by SLU as a Hispanic male with a beard and green eyes. He may have a key to the building.

Sgt. Charles Wall with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police confirmed police received a report for a sexual assault in the same block as the Coronado at about 10:27 p.m. Tuesday night, though the alleged assault occurred earlier in the day.

The victim is an adult female. SLU later confirmed in a Wednesday afternoon message to students that she is a student. School officials also said police told them the suspect had been placed in custody.

The sexual assault report comes little over a week after a shooting near the Coronado killed 25-year-old Jaylen French and injured a 19-year-old on August 15. KSDK reports the shooting was part of a drug deal turned wrong.

But aside from the violence, the building's "management is terrible," one student resident tells the RFT.  He says he has been without hot water for the majority of his residence at the Coronado for the past six to seven months.

"In addition, even after a murder on our front doorstep last week, they have not fixed the lock on the building which has been broken for months on end," the resident says.

Lindell Loft LLC  owns the Coronado, according to city records. We attempted to contact anyone tied to leadership, but the number listed for its leasing office went unanswered, with no way to leave a message. An email sent through the building's website has received no response thus far.

We'll update this story if we hear back.

This story was updated after publication to include information from a second message from SLU about the suspect's arrest.
