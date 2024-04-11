  1. News
St. Louis Wing Week Returns April 8-15, 2024

St. Louis City SC Wants You to Pay $80 to Refill Your Water Cup

The oh-so-stylish YETI is the only cup with “exclusive in-and-out privileges” at Citypark

By
Apr 11, 2024 at 11:57 am
Citypark is beautiful, but the refillable water cups aren't cheap.
Citypark is beautiful, but the refillable water cups aren't cheap. COURTESY ST. LOUIS CITY SC
In a “first-ever” opportunity, St. Louis SC is teaming up with YETI to offer a fancy $80 cup you can refill all season.

The spectacular money grab features a white, insulated “infinitely reusable” YETI straw mug with St. Louis SC customization. St. Louis SC promoted the partnership on its social media accounts as a way to reduce waste inside Citypark.

“Featuring the CITY crest on one side and the ‘Our CITY’ sustainability icon on the other side, this CITY x YETI® Refillable Rambler® is a game-changer –– the first-ever reusable and refillable season-long cup in professional sports,” St. Louis City SC says.

Commenters on X (formerly known as Twitter) were not impressed by the team’s offer.

“You should team up with Five Below instead,” Laura Burkhardt wrote, sharing a photo of the shop's $5.55 tumbler. 

“Just saying,@mobotgarden sells reusable water bottles at the Garden for less than 10 bucks. We don't need an insulated, triple walled, vacuum sealed, filled with Jupiter's atmosphere 50 gallon drum water jugs. We just want a simple bottle that we can refill in the stadium,” St. Louis from Above wrote.

Another commenter pointed out that if St. Louis SC really cared about reducing waste, it would allow fans to bring in reusable water bottles to begin with. That’s currently not allowed. As the team notes in its ad for the YETI, the pricey cup has “exclusive in-and-out privileges” for games at Citypark. Less expensive containers need not apply.

The perks of buying the $79.99 cup is that it can be carried in and out of games and refilled with soft drinks and water all season at no extra cost (as if paying $80 for a glorified bucket is a deal). 

If you still want to buy the cup, you can pre-order by 4/14 and pick it up by 5/11 here.

Kallie Cox
Kallie Cox is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times focusing on city politics.
