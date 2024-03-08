St. Louis Could Bring Back Smoking in (Big) Bars Under New Proposal

FLICKR/ OYSTEIN VIDNES Is St. Louis headed back to nicotine-fueled nights? A new bill could pave the way.

A new bill amendment introduced at the St. Louis Board of Aldermen could bring back the days of walking into your favorite bar and finding it filled with the smell of smoke.

Board Bill 230, introduced by Ward 11 Alderwoman Laura Keys, aims to amend the City Smoke Free Air Act of 2009 to change the definition of “Tobacco Consumption Bar” to include bars where smoking is unregulated.

This amendment would allow smoking in bars with a floor area larger than 4,000 square feet (not including kitchens, bathrooms, etc.), that has a proper air ventilation system, and displays a sign that says “Warning Smoking Allowed Here.”

The bill was introduced today and assigned to the Health and Human Development Committee.

It’s worth noting that St. Louis didn’t fully outlaw smoking in bars in 2016, and even then both casinos and the private Missouri Athletic Club were exempted — and not all bar owners were happy about it (some were very unhappy).

Could there be a new effort afoot to reverse the years of politicking that led up to the 2016 ban — at least for very big bars? We'll share more info as we get it.

