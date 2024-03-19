  1. News
St. Louis County Police Sergeant Was Paid Overtime for Branson Vacation

Sgt. David Ryan now faces a charge for stealing

By
Mar 19, 2024 at 2:40 pm
A police sergeant claimed to be working but the department now says he was actually in Branson.
A police sergeant claimed to be working but the department now says he was actually in Branson.
A St. Louis County Police sergeant faces a stealing charge after allegedly spending time in Branson over Thanksgiving instead of working shifts at the county courthouse and jail. 

The charge was filed today against David Ryan, 51, who works in a supervisory role and scheduled himself to work shifts he didn't actually show up for. According to a statement issued today by the county police, Ryan was paid $1,716.26 in wages he shouldn't have earned.

Last Thanksgiving, police allege, Ryan was on the clock in Clayton even though he was actually in Branson. He was also paid for working New Year's Day, though he was elsewhere in the St. Louis region. 

"This type of work arrangement where Defendant schedules himself to work on holidays, earns double pay, while not actually appearing at hisassigned location for work or performing any duties, was not approved by Defendant’s supervisor," the statement from police says. 

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued the charges and a summons for Ryan. Ryan is now on unpaid suspension.

Riverfront Times
Ryan Krull
