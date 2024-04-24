  1. News
  2. St. Louis Metro News
  1. News
  2. St. Louis Metro News
St. Louis Wing Week Returns April 8-15, 2024

St. Louis’ Gateway Pundit Files for Bankruptcy

Oddly, founder Jim Hoft blames “progressive liberal lawfare attacks” and not his site’s sloppiness

By
Apr 24, 2024 at 9:11 pm
Jim Hoft, aka The Gateway Pundit (center), is being sued by two Georgia poll workers that his site accused of fraud.
Jim Hoft, aka The Gateway Pundit (center), is being sued by two Georgia poll workers that his site accused of fraud. DANNY WICENTOWSKI
Share on Nextdoor

The Gateway Pundit has filed for bankruptcy protection in a federal court in southern Florida as it faces what could be a massive defamation judgment stemming from their maligning of two Georgia election workers in the wake of the 2020 election.

Founded in 2004 by brothers Jim and Joe Hoft, the St. Louis-based website has never let facts get in the way of throwing red meat to their far-right audience. 

This lack-of-scruples approach won the site a big audience in the Trump years, during which they had a credentialed White House correspondent who the New Yorker described as more interested in trolling other media outlets than breaking big stories.

Aside from politics, they have also regularly misidentified perpetrators of mass shootings, including in the case of the October 2022 CVPA shooting here in St.Louis

Their heavy ideological bent combined with a general sloppiness seems to have led directly to the bankruptcy.

In December 2021, the site was sued by Georgia election workers Wandrea "Shaye" Moss and Ruby Freeman, who erroneously became central characters in the “stop the steal” election fraud narrative that took hold among Donald Trump supporters following his 2020 loss to Joe Biden. 

A Gateway Pundit article placed the two women as having played a role in a bizarre conspiracy involving grainy surveillance video, an overflowing urinal at the arena where the Atlanta Hawks play, and "suitcases" full of illegitimate ballots.  

In addition to suing Hoft and the Gateway Pundit in St. Louis, the election workers also filed a similar defamation suit against Rudy Giuliani in Washington D.C., resulting in a $148 million judgment against “America’s mayor.”

With Hoft’s attempts to prevent the suit against him from going to trial coming up short, he’s now declared Chapter 11 bankruptcy. 

Hoft said in a statement that bankruptcy had been made necessary by “the progressive liberal lawfare attacks against our media outlet.”

His statement continued: “This is not an admission of fault or culpability. This is a common tool for reorganization and to consolidate litigation when attacks are coming from all sides. It allows TGP to consolidate this lawfare in one court for ultimate resolution.”

Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Apple NewsGoogle News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed
Riverfront Times
Ryan Krull is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times. Find him on Twitter @ryanwkrull
Subscribe to our Newsletter

Professor Who Grew Up Swimming in Coldwater Creek Dies of Brain Cancer

By Joei Younker

Scott McClurg was a professor of journalism at Southern Illinois University Carbondale.

Prosecutors Up Charges Against Man Who Attacked McDonald's Worker

By Ryan Krull

Johnny Ricks faces an upgraded charge after alleging attacking a teenager who worked at a north St. Louis County McDonald's.

Teen McDonald’s Employee Was Beaten by Adult Customer in Parking Lot

By Ryan Krull

Aryiah Lynch had to be hospitalized after a brutal beating at a Florissant McDonalds on Sunday, April 7.

All material © 2024 Riverfront Times, St. Louis, MO. All rights reserved.

Powered By Foundation
Subscribe