St. Louis Police Release Photos of Cherokee Street Shooting Suspects

St. Louis Police are asking for your help to identify these two suspects
in a May 6 shooting on Cherokee Street.
The shooting came at the end of Cherokee’s famed Cinco de Mayo party. Hundreds of revelers were out in the streets just looking to drink margaritas out of pineapples and shove elotes in their faces, but instead some innocent bystanders caught a bullet.
Police say the shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. in the 2700 block of Cherokee Street and that two bystanders were hurt. One of them was shot in the leg and another was grazed by a bullet in their upper thigh.
It was the second shooting on Cherokee Street in just two days. The night before, there was a shooting at Exotic Bar and Grill
that left two people dead and two others injured.
If the people in the above photos look familiar to you and you have a tip about who they are or know their possible whereabouts, police encourage you to call St. Louis Regional CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).
Coming soon: Riverfront Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting St. Louis stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter