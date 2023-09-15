Nominate your local favorites for Best of St. Louis 2023

St. Louis Starbucks Barista Pumps Whipped Cream Into Their Diaper

The state has asked St. Louis County to investigate

By on Fri, Sep 15, 2023 at 5:43 pm

click to enlarge starbucks barista shoving whipped cream down diaper
Screengrab via Twitter
Just what you ordered.
If your Starbucks frappucino has tasted like ass recently, we may know why.

A Starbucks barista in Ballwin with a purported diaper fetish was put on blast today for allegedly stuffing whipped cream down their diaper from behind a Starbucks counter.

Social media trolls Libs of TikTok posted video of the action on Twitter on Friday. In the video, the barista is seen stuffing whipped cream down their diaper (the only thing they were wearing besides a collared blouse) for a solid 48 seconds before dumping a grande cup of ice down their crotch to join the cream.

Normally, we'd take anything the Libs of TikTok say with the utmost skepticism, but in a post on their website, the Libs included a screenshot of an email with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, asking them to investigate. They included the department's reply, which noted that the barista's actions "do not demonstrate compliance" with either the state health code or the one in St. Louis County, and said the state would forward the complaint to the St. Louis County Department of Health for an investigation.

In an email to the RFT,  Lisa Cox, spokeswoman for the state Department of Health, confirmed the communication and that the department has indeed notified the St. Louis County Department of Health.

The county agency has yet to respond to our request for confirmation.

In the meantime, just in case, maybe stay away from any Starbucks in Ballwin. Or order with no whip.

UPDATE:  A spokesperson for Starbucks provided the following statement after publication:

"The behavior in this video taken three years ago is a clear violation of policy, and Starbucks takes appropriate action when we confirm unacceptable behavior. We can confirm that the individual who appeared in this video is no longer employed by the company. We have been in touch with the local health department and are in full compliance with all health and safety regulations."

