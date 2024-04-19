  1. News
Teen McDonald’s Employee Was Beaten by Adult Customer in Parking Lot

Police arrested Johnny Ricks, 25, for the attack in Florissant but are seeking more info on other suspects

By
Apr 19, 2024 at 11:03 am
Aryiah Lynch had to be hospitalized after a brutal beating at a Florissant McDonalds on Sunday, April 7.
Aryiah Lynch had to be hospitalized after a brutal beating at a Florissant McDonalds on Sunday, April 7. IMAGE VIA GOFUNDME
A 25-year-old man is in custody after a fight outside a Florissant McDonald's in which a 15-year-old employee had her head slammed into the ground. Police are still seeking information about others involved in the fight.

Video of the incident posted on social media allegedly shows Johnny Ricks pulling Aryiah Lynch by her hair in the parking lot and assaulting her multiple times near the drive-thru of the restaurant.

click to enlarge Johnny Ricks, now 25, faces a charge of felony assault for the beating. - ST. LOUIS COUNTY JAIL
ST. LOUIS COUNTY JAIL
Johnny Ricks, now 25, faces a charge of felony assault for the beating.

The video shows numerous others involved in the fight, and police say they are interested in talking to any other witnesses and victims who may help in identifying other suspects.

Lynch's family says that the fight included a number of adults who came into the Florissant McDonald's on April 7 and began harassing the young employees.

Police say that Ricks went into the establishment when Lynch was working her shift behind the counter. He got upset and threw a tray into an electronic menu. Employees escorted Ricks outside, where he seemingly grew more belligerent. He then pulled Lynch to the ground and "stomped on her head twice," according to police.

Ricks was charged this past Tuesday with felony assault and misdemeanor property damage. He is currently in St. Louis County Jail.

“Getting stomped out by a grown man?” Lynch told First Alert 4 about the incident. “I wasn’t prepared for what was gonna happen.”

The attack left Lynch with a concussion, fractured skull and frontal lobe damage, according to a GoFundMe set up by her family to help cover medical expenses.

“In the video you can see the adult male grabbing and dragging Aryiah by her long braids, and stomping her in the head,” her family wrote in the GoFundMe. “He then let her go, but returned to punch her numerous times in the face.” They said Lynch had to undergo surgery on Wednesday and also had a broken nose.

Lynch is currently out of the hospital and on bed rest, though she hopes to return to work.

click to enlarge This image from a video posted on social media shows the fight on April 7. - SCREENSHOT
SCREENSHOT
This image from a video posted on social media shows the fight on April 7.

Riverfront Times
Ryan Krull is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times. Find him on Twitter @ryanwkrull
