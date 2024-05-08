Tennessee Company Disses Citypark as 'Most Unsafe' MLS Stadium

A company most St. Louisans have likely never heard of — Bet Tennessee — has dissed the city’s St. Louis SC Stadium by ranking it the number one most unsafe Major League Soccer stadium in the country.

Just behind St. Louis in second and third place on the list are Houston Dynamo FC and the Portland Timbers.

The sports betting website claims it factored in “the crime rating, total crime index, fanbase ranking, and crime grade,” for the exact zip code of each stadium. Statistics around such a small space are bound to be flawed and can’t give a full picture of safety. Citypark is located in the same zip code as swaths of Downtown West and Union Station making it impossible to analyze crime in the stadium in a meaningful way based on zip code statistics alone.

Plus, what the fuck does Tennessee know about soccer safety?

Apparently — not much. And while St. Louis may be an easy target when it comes to cherry picking crime stats from narrowly tailored areas and zip codes — Tennessee SC has no room to talk.

Less than a year ago, police had their hands full at a Tennessee SC game in Nashville when officers had to detain 18 people for storming the pitch during a spontaneous stampede and leaving trash all over the field and injuring a security guard, USA Today reported at the time.

The state’s youth league sports are also much more dangerous than St. Louis, and earlier this year, a former Franklin soccer coach was indicted on 30 counts of sex-related charges after investigators say he targeted children who played on his team dating back to 2012, according to the Tennessean.

While St. Louis is far from perfect, at least remove the plank from your own eye before @ing us Bet Tennessee.

