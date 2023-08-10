The RFT Has a New Owner, and He's Based in St. Louis

click to enlarge SARAH FENSKE We're still the same paper you know and love (you love us, right?)

The Riverfront Times has a new owner — but that owner may look a bit like the old one.

Chris Keating, previously the chief operating officer of Euclid Media Group, announced today that he has completed his purchase of four of the eight alt-weekly newspapers previously owned by the publishing company. Keating will now own and operate the Riverfront Times, Detroit Metro Times, Cincinnati CityBeat and LEO Weekly of Louisville, Kentucky, under the rubric of Big Lou Holdings LLC.

Keating is a longtime newspaper publisher with 25 years in the industry. He was part of the group that formed Euclid Media Group in 2013.

For the past seven years, Keating has been based in St. Louis. With his new company, he says he intends to be hands-on owner who is deeply committed to publishing journalism that challenges the status quo and explores the best in food, drink, music, nightlife and cannabis in four markets.



He’ll be assisted in that task by Sarah Fenske, a veteran St. Louis-based journalist who previously served as executive editor for Euclid and who is joining the new company in the same role, and Jenna Jones, a St. Louis native and Euclid’s audience development manager, who is serving as the new company’s director of digital content.

“The Riverfront Times has a long tradition of excellence, and I plan to continue that,” said Keating. “Whether it’s great restaurant criticism or a deeply reported story that explains the most important issues facing our communities, people rely on these publications. I intend to make sure they not only survive but thrive in this new era.”

Euclid Media Group also successfully completed the sale this week of the four other publications in its portfolio — San Antonio Current, Orlando Weekly, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay and Cleveland Scene. Those publications have been purchased by Michael Wagner, who was also previously a chief operating officer of the company.