The RFT Is Seeking a Staff Writer to Cover City Hall

click to enlarge Riverfront Times These are the kind of stories you could be writing.

St. Louis’ favorite alt-weekly — OK, only alt-weekly — is hiring a staff writer to help sharpen our coverage of City Hall and local politics. This is a full-time position with benefits.

We’re looking for someone who's ready to live and breathe St. Louis and all its problems and potential. You should be excited not only to sit through those epic meetings at the Board of Aldermen but also talk to the people affected by the bills passed there — neighbors both housed and un-, block captains, activists. The ideal candidate will also be adept at taking photos to accompany their prose and would also have an interest in covering cannabis.

The RFT is a small but mighty team where everyone pitches in for everything. You must be willing to do everything from writing Best Of items to covering that brand new bar that opened down the block. Due to the nature of the breaking news beast, you will have to work some nights and occasionally handle weekend assignments.



The skills we’re looking for

-Excellent writing skills, with an understanding of the special requirements of writing for the web

-An understanding of local government and the sometimes ridiculous ways the sausage gets made



-At least a few years of experience covering hard news — and the news judgment to know what stories are worth pursuing

-Knowledge of St. Louis and a deep interest in the people, places and things that matter to St. Louisans

-Ability to write quickly when the story warrants it

-The desire and ability to write long-form stories that help probe all the nuances in important stories for our readers

-Excellent interpersonal skills to work effectively and collaboratively



The RFT is part of Big Lou, a new company based in St. Louis that also owns alt-weeklies in Detroit, Cincinnati and Louisville, as well as Sauce Magazine. We offer a competitive salary and benefits that include paid time off, a 401K and health insurance.

Could you be the journalist we’re looking for? Email a resume, cover letter and three samples of published work to Executive Editor Sarah Fenske at [email protected]. If you have a few samples of photography to share, we’d love to see those too.

Questions are welcome via email. And to answer one right off the bat: Yes, our staff often works from home, and we relish the flexibility in that. But we absolutely need someone who lives in the St. Louis area — and can join us in our office on the Hill at least three days a week.



We look forward to hearing from you.