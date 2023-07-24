The Riverfront Times Is Seeking Fall Interns

St. Louis Burger Week - Get the App + Feast!

By on Mon, Jul 24, 2023 at 9:44 am

If you're interested in spending your fall doing the kind of journalism that people actually want to read, think about applying for an internship at the Riverfront Times.

We're looking for college students to join us as reporters and photographers. This isn't a busywork internship. You'll be telling stories and taking photos under the guidance of experienced reporters and editors from the start.

We generally prefer that internships are for course credit. We also limit your work to part-time, between 10 and 15 hours per week, so you have plenty of time for classes and other jobs. Schedules are flexible, though you must be able to get to the RFT office on the Hill for one or two shifts a week.

Experience at your college newspaper is helpful but not required, and you don't have to be a journalism major. We're looking for photographers and writers interested in reporting about hard news, food, arts, music, or a combination, as well as one photographer to assist with our news, food and event coverage. Let us know what areas you're most interested in. Deadline to apply is August 28.

If this sounds good to you, send an email with three writing samples or examples of your photography, a cover letter and resume to [email protected].

