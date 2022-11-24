These Tiny Cabins Near St. Louis Are the Perfect Getaway

A New York startup built a campsite of 40 tiny cabins within an hour of St. Louis

By on Thu, Nov 24, 2022 at 6:00 am

click to enlarge The coziness - Getaway
Getaway
The coziness

Sure, ‘tis the season to be jolly. Fa la la la and whatever. But sometimes, holiday gatherings with the family (as delightful as they can be), remind one of how nice it would be to bolt off to somewhere secluded and far away from your extended family’s racial slurs.

Well, we found the place.

A New York-based startup recently opened a campsite of 40 tiny cabins for rent about 45 minutes away from St. Louis in St. Francois County.

The cabins range from 140 to 200 feet and sit on a 198-acre property near Bloomsdale, Missouri. They’re owned by Getaway, a new hospitality company with “outposts” of cabins built within two-hour drives of major cities.

Each cabin comes with a queen bed or queen bunks, linens, a two-burner stove, mini-fridge, sink, toilet, hot shower, heat and AC, an outdoor fire pit and a cell phone lockbox to “encourage disconnection.” All the usual amenities of the great outdoors.

click to enlarge The cabins are also fitted with outdoor furniture - Getaway
Getaway
The cabins are also fitted with outdoor furniture

Costs vary depending on which day(s) of the week you decide to go, but prices generally range from $119 to $229 per night.

The campsite’s secluded location (Getaway only discloses its exact spot to guests) is within 30 minutes of the Mine at Bonne Terre, the Space Museum, Critter Lane Petting Zoo and several hiking trails.

The number of guests maxes out at four people per cabin. A tiny party in your tiny cabin would kind of defeat the purpose, wouldn't it?

