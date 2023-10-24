U. City Taxpayers to Cover $127K in Seafood City Cleanup Costs

Remediation cost $7,000 a day, but the property owner isn't the one covering the bill

By on Tue, Oct 24, 2023 at 3:13 pm

What's that smell? For many weeks, it was Seafood City in University City.
Google Maps
What's that smell? For many weeks, it was Seafood City in University City.

How much does it cost to cleanup a giant pile of rotting seafood? For the taxpayers of University City, it's looking like it will be at least $127,831.78 after the owners of the now-shuttered Seafood City store failed to pay for up emergency remediation.

Last night, the University City Council approved the expenditure at the recommendation of city staffers. In a memo to City Manager Gregory Rose,  Director of Planning and Development John Wagner explained that BioOneSTL spent four weeks and two days on the property "after the odor from the rotting seafood in the freezers and coolers became intolerable and unhealthy." Owner Six Fortune LLC paid for just one week of that.

"Six Fortune LLC informed me that they are not currently in a position to pay the remaining balance of $127, 831.78," Wagner wrote in his memo.

Wagner said that the city would levy a lien on the property for not only the six-figure bill it's now covering, but also its staff time.

The St. Louis County Health Department shut down the grocery store in December 2022 and then again in March, saying it was operating without a health permit. The business owner (Seafood City) and the property owner (Six Fortune LLC) are suing each other in St. Louis County Court.

The invoices from BioOneSTL make clear just what a messy job the remediation was, which began months after the shut down and only after the stench grew so bad that the city began to investigate and found "tons" of fish rotting in non-functioning freezers. The biohazard crew charged $7,000 a day for services that included a disinfectant fog machine, ozone treatments, air scrubbers, a "acid/enzyme rinse and scrub of floor/coolers/deep freezers/shelving units" and more, and generators for flood lights — so apparently workers could see all the nasty stuff they were remediating.

Interestingly, while University City taxpayers cover for this (much-need) deep clean, one of the people behind the two parties dueling in court over who's to blame is focused on his next aspiration: public office. Seafood City President Bowen Kou, as the RFT previously reported, is running for state senate in Florida, where he hopes to end the "woke agenda." But not, one hopes, leave local taxpayers on the hook for any remediation plans.
Seafood City in University City. Now closed.

Behind Seafood City's Awful Stench in St. Louis: A Florida GOP Politician?: Bowen Kou was president of the store that left 8,000 pounds of seafood to rot — and Bowen Kou is running for office in Florida


About The Author

Sarah Fenske

Sarah Fenske is the executive editor of the RFT and its sister papers. She is the former host of St. Louis on the Air and continues to host its Legal Roundtable, as well participating as an occasional panelist on Nine PBS' Donnybrook. She lives in St. Louis.
