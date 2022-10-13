VIDEO: Ferguson Walmart Brawl Goes Viral

Police say the fight involved 10 to 25 people wielding poles and fire extinguishers

By on Thu, Oct 13, 2022 at 10:10 am


Video of a fight that erupted at a West Florissant Walmart Tuesday night has gone viral.

The Ferguson Police Department, which arrived at the scene around 9 p.m, says that they are working with the store to collect surveillance video and investigate the incident.

KMOV has reported that the brawl captured in the two-minute video had its origins in a more minor conflict that happened in the store earlier in the night and was handled by store staff.

However, things flared up again in the self-checkout aisle.

The video opens on a fight in full swing. Then a woman wielding a pole says, "Get the fuck off my mama, bitch," several times. The woman goes on to chase someone and hit them with the pole.

Some shoppers flee from the fight, which Ferguson Police Chief Frank McCall said involved between 10 and 25 people. Others try to intervene, mostly without success.

A second clip filmed a short time later shows the same individuals still fighting one another, this time deploying a fire extinguisher. Police arrived at the Walmart after the incident was largely over, so no arrests have been made.

In 2016, Bloomberg detailed what it called Walmart’s" Out-of-Control Crime Problem" which lead some local authorities to declare Walmarts nuisance properties due to the kidnapping, murder and meth production taking place on the stores' premises, in addition to the petty crime.

However, McCall told KMOV that he does not consider the Walmart where this fight happened a nuisance.

“I’ve seen some videos on social media, and it’s disgraceful. I’m going to call it like it is,” McCall told KMOV.

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at [email protected]
or follow on Twitter at @RyanWKrull.

Tags:

About The Author

Riverfront Times

Ryan Krull

Ryan Krull is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times. Find him on Twitter @ryanwkrull
More
Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

Albert Pujols Hits 700 Career Home Run, Twitter Goes Wild

Albert Pujols Hits 700th Career Home Run, Twitter Goes Wild
Josh Hawley Says There's One Gender, Gets Roasted on Twitter

Josh Hawley Says There's One Gender, Gets Roasted on Twitter
@buzbeto / Flickr

St. Louis Twitter Roasts Cardinals Broadcaster Jim Edmonds [PHOTOS]
Pershing Avenue & DeBaliviere Avenue

More Flash Flooding Overtakes St. Louis Streets [PHOTOS + VIDEOS]

News Slideshows

Albert Pujols Hits 700 Career Home Run, Twitter Goes Wild

Albert Pujols Hits 700th Career Home Run, Twitter Goes Wild
Josh Hawley Says There's One Gender, Gets Roasted on Twitter

Josh Hawley Says There's One Gender, Gets Roasted on Twitter
@buzbeto / Flickr

St. Louis Twitter Roasts Cardinals Broadcaster Jim Edmonds [PHOTOS]
Pershing Avenue & DeBaliviere Avenue

More Flash Flooding Overtakes St. Louis Streets [PHOTOS + VIDEOS]

News Slideshows

Albert Pujols Hits 700 Career Home Run, Twitter Goes Wild

Albert Pujols Hits 700th Career Home Run, Twitter Goes Wild
Josh Hawley Says There's One Gender, Gets Roasted on Twitter

Josh Hawley Says There's One Gender, Gets Roasted on Twitter
@buzbeto / Flickr

St. Louis Twitter Roasts Cardinals Broadcaster Jim Edmonds [PHOTOS]
Pershing Avenue & DeBaliviere Avenue

More Flash Flooding Overtakes St. Louis Streets [PHOTOS + VIDEOS]

Trending

A St. Louis County Mayor Went Big for Bitcoin, Now He's Fighting to Stay in Office

By Mike Fitzgerald

Jayson Stewart is the mayor of Cool Valley.

St. Louis County Failed to Fully Sedate Dogs Before Euthanasia, Staffer Says

By Ryan Krull

Bulfin family dog, Daisy.

4 Pedestrians Fatally Hit by Cars in St. Louis in Less than 48 Hours

By Ryan Krull

A car on the curb at Arsenal and Grand in September 2021.

St. Louis Mother and Son Sentenced for COVID Relief Fraud

By Ryan Krull

Thomas F. Eagleton United States Courthouse in downtown St. Louis

Also in News

Eric Schmitt Picks Unusual Time to Become a Kanye West Fan

By Ryan Krull

Kanye West, probably not going to tour with Kid Rock any time soon.

Missouri Man Gets Prison Time for $7.5M Health Care Fraud

By Ryan Krull

Between September 2016 and August 2017, AE Wellness submitted $6 million of reimbursement claims to Medicare.

Hartmann: Sam Page Is Not the Democrat You Think He Is

By Ray Hartmann

Sam Page still has to approve the measure.

Potential $30 Million International Arms Deal Plays Out in Eureka, Missouri

By Benjamin Simon

A street in Ukraine, where houses, vehicles and other structures have been destroyed to the ground.
More

Digital Issue

October 5, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us