VIDEO: Ferguson Walmart Brawl Goes Viral

Video of a fight that erupted at a West Florissant Walmart Tuesday night has gone viral.
The Ferguson Police Department, which arrived at the scene around 9 p.m, says that they are working with the store to collect surveillance video and investigate the incident.
KMOV has reported
that the brawl captured in the two-minute video had its origins in a more minor conflict that happened in the store earlier in the night and was handled by store staff.
However, things flared up again in the self-checkout aisle.
The video opens on a fight in full swing. Then a woman wielding a pole says, "Get the fuck off my mama, bitch," several times. The woman goes on to chase someone and hit them with the pole.
Some shoppers flee from the fight, which Ferguson Police Chief Frank McCall said involved between 10 and 25 people. Others try to intervene, mostly without success.
A second clip filmed a short time later shows the same individuals still fighting one another, this time deploying a fire extinguisher. Police arrived at the Walmart after the incident was largely over, so no arrests have been made.
In 2016, Bloomberg detailed what it called Walmart’s" Out-of-Control Crime Problem"
which lead some local authorities to declare Walmarts nuisance properties due to the kidnapping, murder and meth production taking place on the stores' premises, in addition to the petty crime.
However, McCall told KMOV that he does not consider the Walmart where this fight happened a nuisance.
“I’ve seen some videos on social media, and it’s disgraceful. I’m going to call it like it is,” McCall told KMOV.
