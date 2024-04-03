Where Is Tammy? New Photo Shows St. Charles Teen Missing 44 Years

Tammy Surdam walked out of a “Youth In Need” facility nearly 45 years ago in St. Charles, Missouri, and was never seen again. Now, the first age progression photo of what she might look like has been created.

Surdam, then 13, disappeared on August 11, 1979, according to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

“According to investigators, Tammy’s parents had turned to the facility for assistance because Tammy was a chronic runaway,” the center said in a press release Wednesday. “While teen residents were permitted to leave the facility for a short amount of time during the day, Tammy never returned.”

The day after her disappearance, police say Surdam called the facility to say she was with friends, according to the center. After that she was never heard from again and was reported as missing.

Two years ago, St. Charles Police reached out to the center for help with Surdam’s case, according to the release. The age progression photo shows what Surdam might look like as a 58-year-old. It was created using family photos by a forensic artist with the center.



“In a decades-old investigation, a new age progression image may be the investigative tool that finally leads to answers in this case,” Angeline Hartmann, director of communications at the center, said in the release. “While we don’t ever want to give a family false hope, we’ve seen our images work many times in long-term missing cases.”

Surdam’s older sister, April Flower, is desperate for answers in her case.

“I just want to know where she is, or what happened to her,” Flower said, according to a news release. “I love her and want to find her.”

Anyone with information about Surdam’s disappearance can reach out to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 or the St. Charles Police Department at 636-949-3300.



