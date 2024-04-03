  1. News
  2. St. Louis Metro News
  1. News
  2. St. Louis Metro News
St. Louis Wing Week Returns April 8-15, 2024

Where Is Tammy? New Photo Shows St. Charles Teen Missing 44 Years

It’s the first age-progression photo made for Tammy Surdam, who disappeared at age 13

By
Apr 3, 2024 at 2:52 pm
Tammy Surdam, as shown in an age progression photo of what she might look like today.
Tammy Surdam, as shown in an age progression photo of what she might look like today. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children
Share on Nextdoor

Tammy Surdam walked out of a “Youth In Need” facility nearly 45 years ago in St. Charles, Missouri, and was never seen again. Now, the first age progression photo of what she might look like has been created. 

Surdam, then 13, disappeared on August 11, 1979, according to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children. 

“According to investigators, Tammy’s parents had turned to the facility for assistance because Tammy was a chronic runaway,” the center said in a press release Wednesday. “While teen residents were permitted to leave the facility for a short amount of time during the day, Tammy never returned.”

The day after her disappearance, police say Surdam called the facility to say she was with friends, according to the center. After that she was never heard from again and was reported as missing.

Two years ago, St. Charles Police reached out to the center for help with Surdam’s case, according to the release. The age progression photo shows what Surdam might look like as a 58-year-old. It was created using family photos by a forensic artist with the center.

click to enlarge Tammy Surdam as a teen. - SCREENSHOT VIA YOUTUBE
SCREENSHOT VIA YOUTUBE
Tammy Surdam as a teen.

“In a decades-old investigation, a new age progression image may be the investigative tool that finally leads to answers in this case,” Angeline Hartmann, director of communications at the center, said in the release. “While we don’t ever want to give a family false hope, we’ve seen our images work many times in long-term missing cases.”

Surdam’s older sister, April Flower, is desperate for answers in her case.

“I just want to know where she is, or what happened to her,” Flower said, according to a news release. “I love her and want to find her.”

Anyone with information about Surdam’s disappearance can reach out to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 or the St. Charles Police Department at 636-949-3300.

Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Apple NewsGoogle News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed
Kallie Cox
Kallie Cox is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times focusing on city politics.
Subscribe to our Newsletter

Paralyzed Jail Detainee Was Left for Days in His Own Feces, Lawyer Says

By Ryan Krull

Lamarr Pearson, a paralyzed detainee at the CJC.

What We Know About the Hazelwood Fight That Hospitalized Kaylee Gain

By Kallie Cox

16-year-old Kaylee Gain has been moved out of the ICU and is now breathing on her own following the brutal assault, her family says.

MICDS Basketball Coach Lee Bogan Jr. Charged with Felony Harassment

By Ryan Krull

Lee A. Bogan Jr. is now being held in the St. Louis County jail.

All material © 2024 Riverfront Times, St. Louis, MO. All rights reserved.

Powered By Foundation
Subscribe