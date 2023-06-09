Whiskey Dix Trucking Repair Co. Owner Gets Busted, Again

Already facing charges of COVID-relief fraud, Chris Carroll is accused of witness tampering and Clean Air Act violations

By on Fri, Jun 9, 2023 at 10:31 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Chris Caroll photo from sex offender registry.
VIA MISSOURI HIGHWAY PATROL
Chris Caroll's photo from Missouri's sex offender registry.

A Missouri businessman who was already facing charges of fraudulently obtaining COVID-relief funds is now facing additional charges of witness tampering and violating the Clean Air Act.

Chris Carroll and his business partner George Reed were originally indicted in September 2021 for six counts of money laundering and three counts of bank fraud. The pair received $2.8 million in allegedly fraudulent Paycheck Protection Program loans.

According to that indictment, the two men applied for the loans using their wives' names in order to not have to disclose Carroll's status as a felon. (He is a registered sex offender.)

Furthermore, the two men did not use the relief money to keep people employed at their company, Square One Group, which helps clients exit time share agreements. Instead, federal prosecutors allege, the two men stopped paying their employees altogether and used the money to start Whiskey Dix Trucking Repair company in Bourbon, Missouri, compensating themselves to the tune of $660,000.

Yesterday, federal prosecutors announced further charges against Carroll, accusing Whiskey Dix Trucking Repair of illegally taking the emissions control systems off of more than 30 trucks, causing them to release more pollutants in their exhaust.

Additionally, according to the most recent indictment, Carroll asked multiple Whiskey Dix employees to "take the fall" for the Clean Air Act violations.

According a statement from the U.S. Attorney's Office, "When one of the employees indicated that he was going to talk to federal investigators, Chris Carroll threatened not to pay for the employee’s attorney."

In an RFT round up of COVID-relief fraud from last year, Carrol and Reed's alleged nearly $3 million dollar COVID-relied fraud was the largest of its kind in the Eastern District of Missouri at the time.

According to court filings, Carroll referred to the Paycheck Protection Program loan money as "free dollars."
Related
Thomas F. Eagleton U.S. District Court

$7 Million and Counting: COVID Relief Fraud Allegations Mount in Eastern Missouri

Related
Iron County Sheriff Jeff Burkett was arrested in March.

Missouri AG Seeks To Remove Sheriff Involved in 'Criminal Street Gang': Andrew Bailey's effort to remove Jeff Burkett is similar to that which he used against Kim Gardner

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at [email protected]
or follow on Twitter at @RyanWKrull.

Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Apple NewsGoogle News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Ryan Krull

Ryan Krull

Ryan Krull is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times. Find him on Twitter @ryanwkrull
Scroll to read more Missouri News articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

For $2K, You May or May Not See Lionel Messi Play St. Louis in July

By Rosalind Early

PREVIEW

Woman Shot in North St. Louis While Stopping Kia Thieves

By Ryan Krull

Kias and Hyundais have been stolen at increasing rates due to the "Kia Boyz" viral phenomenon.

No, 550 Buffaloes Are Not Coming to Land Near You, MDC Says

By Monica Obradovic

Buffalo

Missouri AG Seeks To Remove Sheriff Involved in 'Criminal Street Gang'

By Ryan Krull

Iron County Sheriff Jeff Burkett was arrested in March.

Also in News

Missouri AG Seeks To Remove Sheriff Involved in 'Criminal Street Gang'

By Ryan Krull

Iron County Sheriff Jeff Burkett was arrested in March.

For $2K, You May or May Not See Lionel Messi Play St. Louis in July

By Rosalind Early

PREVIEW

Woman Shot in North St. Louis While Stopping Kia Thieves

By Ryan Krull

Kias and Hyundais have been stolen at increasing rates due to the "Kia Boyz" viral phenomenon.

A Guide to Pride in St. Louis

By Rosalind Early

Tower Grove Pride will return this September.
More

Digital Issue

June 7, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us