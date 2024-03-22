White Harris-Stowe Professor Who Sued for Racial Discrimination Wins $750K

This afternoon a St. Louis jury sided with a former Harris-Stowe State University professor, determining that she had endured a hostile work environment and was owed $750,000 in compensatory damages.

Beverly Buck Brennan, who is the daughter of Jack Buck and sister of Joe Buck, taught speech and theater classes at the historically Black university from 1993 until 2017. She directed the Missouri state school's speech and theater program, describing much of her time there as a dream job.

However, things changed starting around 2010 when Lateef Adelani became the dean of the College of Arts and Science and Dwayne Smith the provost for academic affairs. Both Adelani and Smith were named as defendants in the suit along with the school.

Brennan, who is white, alleged that she was discriminated against based on race and sex. She also claimed she was retaliated against when she complained of her treatment.

She said that she saw her department's budget reallocated to other units and her classes scheduled less frequently and at worse times. She was barred from teaching theater classes at the school's theater.

In opening arguments, which happened Tuesday, Brennan's attorney said that school leadership tried to turn her colleagues against her by asking them, "Are you with them or with us?" The colleagues asked who "them" referred to. "White teachers," they were told.

Closing arguments began late this morning and the jury came back with their decision this afternoon. Brennan was awarded the sizable verdict on her claims of a hostile work environment.

“Beverly Brennan is truly one of the kindest, most selfless clients that I’ve had the pleasure of representing at trial," attorney Jeremy Hollingshead tells the RFT. "In the hope that their behavior will change, Bev views this as more of a verdict for all of Harris-Stowe’s current employees than herself.”



