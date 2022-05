Meredith Shadwick isn't completely sure if the story of how Tropical Moose (150 East Argonne Drive, Kirkwood) got its name is true. Still, it's the legend everyone tells.



"The original owner, Jack Williams, started it in south St. Louis, but he brought it to Kirkwood around 2001," Shadwick says. "From what he said, he initially had the idea to make more of a mousse — like a fluffy, whipped dessert — but it didn't work very well. He pivoted to shaved ice, but the name stayed."

Williams may have given the quintessential shaved-ice shack its official name, but the high schoolers of Kirkwood had their own ideas. According to Shadwick, who now owns the place with her husband Mike, the syrup had barely reached the bottom of the first cup served when area teens started referring to the place at "Tro Mo." Beloved for its fluffy, snow-like concoctions, fun flavors and complimentary Nerds sprinkles, Tropical Moose became an overnight institution that has come to embody the notion of summertime for area residents.

Shadwick was one of them. Nudged by her mom to get a summer job when she was barely old enough to get her work permit, Shadwick was hired on by Williams in 2003 and soaked in everything she could from her first boss. She credits him with teaching her everything from how to make change to talking with customers — and she wasn't the only one with such experiences of the place. As Shadwick notes, one of the reasons Tropical Moose is so beloved by the community is because it's where many of the area kids go for their first jobs. That nostalgic feeling sticks with them even after they serve their last shaved ices and head off to college, and Shadwick notes that it isn't uncommon for people to view the place as a central gathering point for old friends when they return to town for the summer, fresh off the different paths their lives have taken.

However, Shadwick understands that the shaved ice itself is a large factor in Tropical Moose's popularity. She believes the keys to its high quality are the shavers and the ice itself. The shavers — shockingly heavy contraptions, she notes — come directly from Hawaii and are designed to handle large blocks of ice rather than small chunks. This results in a super-fine shave that translates to the characteristic fluffy texture that beautifully soaks in the syrup.

As for the syrup, Tropical Moose uses the St. Louis brand Rio, but they do not add preservatives like other stands. The result is a cleaner, less artificial taste that is delicious as an individual flavor or as one of the stand's signature blends such as Monkey Snot, a green concoction that is a go-to for the young boys and teenagers who frequent the Moose. Other popular flavors include the perennial favorite Tiger's Blood, the Georgia Sunshine and Raspberry Lemonade, though Shadwick notes that there is a small but vocal contingent who swear by the stand's Rum and Butter flavor.

Shadwick loves to see everyone's personality come out in the different flavors they choose, though she is not often swayed from her longtime favorite.

"We have this chocolate syrup that a lot of people don't know about," Shadwick says." It's so good; we make it here ourselves. That, with whipped cream and sprinkles, is my go-to and has been for 20 years."

Shadwick can still remember the first time she tasted that chocolatey frozen treat, though she never could have imagined all those years ago that she would be the captain of the Tropical Moose ship. As she explains, the move was serendipitous; she and her husband had just launched their popular food truck, Honey Bee's Biscuits + Good Eats, at the Kirkwood Farmers' Market in 2020 when they got to talking with Williams about his future plans. He was ready to retire, but he wanted the brand to live on in the hands of someone who understood its role as a vital part of the Kirkwood community. Having worked there for eight years, Shadwick was that person, and she and Mike did not hesitate to take the place over from Williams when he made the offer. For her, it's been a sweet homecoming.

"This has become such a tradition, especially in the Kirkwood community," Shadwick says. "Jack did such a great job, and we are continuing it on. I think what makes it so special is that it is a reasonably priced treat, is right in downtown Kirkwood in the farmers' market and is a lot of people's first jobs. That all creates something really special. A lot of people have memories of coming here as a kid, and it's this big part of your summertime activity. We're so honored to continue that tradition."