Review: 1906 Drops Promise To Improve Focus and Get You High

click to enlarge 1906 New Highs The Genius Drops did not improve cognitive function, but I did laugh a lot as I scrolled TikTok.

My usual routine is marijuana, TV, sleep, but today was different. Today, I was going to get high and try to get something done.



It all started when I discovered 1906 Drops. The pills combine THC, CBD and medicinal herbs to create different effects — make you relaxed, make you horny, make you sleepy, etc. There is even a performance-enhancing pill called Go and a Genius pill that's supposed to improve cognitive focus.

So these were pills that I could take in the morning to help me get through work. The budtender at Swade, where I bought trial packets of both pills for $5 per packet, told me he takes Genius every morning.

I am a little obsessed with herbal medicines and have ingested a lot of pills that make claims that have not been evaluated by the FDA. My gateway drug was probiotics. I started on some that cleared up most of my acne. The dramatic difference made me go on the hunt for other probiotics and vitamins, and I found dietary supplements that promised to improve brain function, sleep, appearance and focus.

I swear, some of them do help improve focus. Some just upset my stomach.

Now, 1906 wanted to cash in on the herbal enhancement game with THC pills. I was extremely skeptical when I decided to take my first dose on a Saturday morning. (I have a pretty busy job and was just not ready to give this a go before actual work.)

I cut open the pouch with the Genius pills. They were bigger than I expected, and I'm glad I read "Swallow, don't chew" on the side of the package because they looked chewable.

The Genius pills contain 2.5 mg THC and 2.5 mg CBD per pill. The drops also contain rhodiola extract (500 mg), bacopa extract (400 mg), greater galangal extract (400 mg), L-theanine (160 mg), theobromine (150 mg) and caffeine (80 mg) in a four-pill serving.

A trial pouch includes four pills. I typically take 5 mg of THC when I do an edible to avoid any weed hangover, so I popped two pills and went about my day.

Later, I read the package, and a dose is actually four pills.

I didn't feel anything at first, but while I was working on some projects (OK, I was scrolling TikTok), I started to feel a little lightheaded. Then I got a stomachache.

This never happens when I have CBD or THC alone, so it had to be due to some of the other ingredients.

I powered through (I had no choice) and waited to feel smarter, but I just felt mildly high. I laughed a lot while scrolling TikTok, didn't really feel like doing any work and had to fight the urge to take a nap.

The other pills, the Go drops, contain a lot of the same ingredients as the Genius drops. Each pill contains 5 mg THC and 5 mg CBD. A two-pill dose also contains 350 mg galangal extract, 240 mg L-theanine, 200 mg theobromine and 160 mg caffeine.

After reading that a dose was two pills, I decided to follow the instructions and take both. A few days had passed since the Genius drops, and this attempt was on a weeknight after work. For me, 10 mg is a lot of THC, but I figured the herbs and the caffeine would offset it.

I tossed the two blue pills in my mouth and went to go find my kombucha. The pills tasted strongly of weed, which surprised me. I hadn't really tasted the Genius pills.

Since I have no work-life balance, I was really trying to get something done while I waited for the effects to kick in, but I was unfocused, bouncing between tabs and projects.

My hope was that the edible would improve my concentration. It did not. At first, I could keep working and felt just a bit light-headed. Then I floated into outer space and couldn't do anything but go to sleep.

I really wanted some chips, but the couchlock was real, and I couldn't get up. I called my parents to ask if they could bring me some food, but they declined. I ended up passing out with the lights on. In the Go pills' defense, I had been sleeping poorly of late, so I was already tired. But, as a lightweight, I can't imagine ever being productive on 10 mg THC. And, unless the performance I'm trying to enhance is my ability to pass out while watching Married at First Sight, this is not the pill to take. (The sleep was 10/10 though.)

It looks like waking, baking and enhancing my productivity is still an elusive dream.