Downtown's St. Patrick’s Day Parade Now Has a VIP 'Leprechaun Lounge'

Downtown's parade will be on Saturday, Dogtown's will be on Sunday and that's a whole lot of drinking

Wed, Feb 28, 2024

The downtown St. Louis St. Patrick's Day parade — that one goes down this Saturday.
St. Louis is gearing up for St. Patrick’s Day — and this year for the first time, you can do the downtown parade in VIP style.

You can celebrate St. Patrick’s Day and view the Metropolitan St. Louis St. Patrick’s Day Parade from an all-inclusive, 21-and-older tent dubbed the Leprechaun Lounge. The VIP lounge will offer live entertainment, food by Salt + Smoke, beverages and a climate-controlled tent. The lounge will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and tickets are $95.

The 55th annual parade, featuring marching bands, floats, huge cartoon-character balloons and 5,000 plus marchers, will begin at noon on Saturday, March 16, on Market and 20th Street and make its way to 8th Street.

“We are a community with deep traditions and a rich history,” Committee Chairman Paul Crowe said in a statement. “Our annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade is the largest of any event in Downtown St. Louis. It is our greatest honor to look out and see a sea of smiling Irish eyes and festive green attire!”

If you want to start celebrating earlier, the 46th Annual Michelob Ultra St. Patrick’s Day Parade Run will start in Downtown St. Louis at 9 a.m. Runners will race through a festive 5-mile course throughout downtown and finish near the floats at Kiener Plaza.

“We’re looking to get the most runners we’ve ever had and to do that, we’re encouraging companies to sign up as a group of 20 or more and receive 20 percent off registration fees,” said Billy Tomber, St. Patrick’s Day Parade Run Committee, in a statement. “Also, when you register for the run, $5 portion of your registration fee will support St. Patrick Center.”

And that's not all. This year, both of the city's longstanding Irish parades are taking place on the same week. On Sunday, March 17, join Dogtown in celebrating not only St. Patrick’s Day but also their neighborhood’s history.

The Dogtown St. Patrick’s Day Irish Festival will start at 11 a.m. The festival will have food and drinks from numerous vendors, live music, family-friendly activities and games, as well as the annual Ancient Order of Hibernians parade, which will include over 90 floats with Irish dancing, music and salutes to Irish history and culture.

Register for the Michelob Ultra St. Patrick’s Day Parade Run or purchase Leprechaun Lounge tickets on the Irish Parade’s website. Learn more about Dogtown and its Irish festival by visiting Dogtown United’s website.

Paula Tredway

Paula Tredway

February 28, 2024

Subscribe