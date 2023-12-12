Meet Netflix's Glass Blowing Stars at Third Degree on Friday

MiNHi England and John Sharvin will give a demo and an artist talk

By on Tue, Dec 12, 2023 at 1:32 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge John Sharvin (left) in Netflix's Blown Away is one of two stars from the show who will soon be in St. Louis.
David Leyes/Netflix
John Sharvin (left) from Netflix's Blown Away is one of two stars from the show who will soon be in St. Louis.
There are pretty much always stars doing their glass blowing thing at St. Louis' own Third Degree Glass Factory (5200 Delmar Boulevard, 314-367-4527, thirddegreeglassfactory.com). And really that's enough for us. But sometimes it's fun to import some outside talent — even if it's just so we can show off how great our local hot shop is.

That's something Third Degree obviously understands. Just take a look at its upcoming Third Friday event, which will bring in two luminaries from Netflix's glass-blowing competition series, Blown Away. Season three's MiNHi England and John Sharvin, the show's first and second runner-up, respectively, will be in the house to give glassblowing demonstrations and artist talks.
click to enlarge Minhi England in Netflix's Blown Away.
David Leyes/Netflix
Minhi England in Netflix's Blown Away.
As if their talent and beautiful (and sometimes strange) glass works aren't enough to draw in St. Louisans, Third Degree has packed the event with other fun stuff to do, like an ornament experience where visitors can make their own glass ornaments, live music from singer-songwriter Devon Cahill, food from Urban Eats and drinks via Third Degree's house bar. Plus, as if the heat from the glory hole isn't enough, Circus Caput will put on a fire performance.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m., the artist talk takes place at 7 p.m. and the fire show at 9:30 p.m. Reserve your spot to make an ornament ahead of time with a $65 workshop ticket.
Slideshow

Everything We Saw at Sugar Rush at Third Degree Glass Factory [PHOTOS]

Max Bouvatte
89 slides
Max Bouvatte Max Bouvatte Max Bouvatte Max Bouvatte Max Bouvatte Max Bouvatte
Click to View 89 slides
Email the author at [email protected]

Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Jessica Rogen

Jessica Rogen is managing editor for the Riverfront Times. Send her your food, arts, film, theater, music and other culture happenings.
Scroll to read more Arts Stories & Interviews articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Get a Sneak Peek of New Chain of Rocks Park Opening in 2024

By Paula Tredway

Chain of Rocks Park

Scott Alexander Hess' New Novel Was Inspired by His Time in India

By Chris Andoe

Scott Alexander Hess is a St. Louis native.

Stray Dog Theatre Delivers Dark Comedy With a Bite

By Tina Farmer

Tommy Pepper and Sarajane Clark in Sister Mary Ignatius Explains It All For You at Stray Dog Theatre.

For John O’Leary, Seeing His Life Filmed in St. Louis Is ‘Utterly Surreal’

By Sarah Fenske

Author John O'Leary.

Also in Arts & Culture

Stray Dog Theatre Delivers Dark Comedy With a Bite

By Tina Farmer

Tommy Pepper and Sarajane Clark in Sister Mary Ignatius Explains It All For You at Stray Dog Theatre.

Cirque du Soleil's ‘Twas the Night Before... Flies High at the Fox Theatre

By Tina Farmer

‘Twas the Night Before… by Cirque du Soleil.

New Line Theatre’s Pot-Infused Musical Is Surreal, Nostalgic Fun

By Tina Farmer

Tawaine Noah as Harry's Dead Twin in Jesus and Johnny Appleweed’s Holy Rollin’ Family Christmas.

Loneliness Is the Focus of New Play at St. Louis' First Run Theatre

By Tina Farmer

Tanya Badgley in Leannán Sidhe.
More

Digital Issue

November 29, 2023

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 430033

St. Louis, MO 63143

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us