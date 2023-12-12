Meet Netflix's Glass Blowing Stars at Third Degree on Friday

click to enlarge
John Sharvin (left) from Netflix's Blown Away is one of two stars from the show who will soon be in St. Louis.
There are pretty much always stars doing their glass blowing thing at St. Louis' own Third Degree Glass Factory (5200 Delmar Boulevard, 314-367-4527, thirddegreeglassfactory.com)
. And really that's enough for us. But sometimes it's fun to import some outside talent — even if it's just so we can show off how great our local hot shop is.
That's something Third Degree obviously understands. Just take a look at its upcoming Third Friday event, which will bring in two luminaries from Netflix's glass-blowing competition series, Blown Away.
Season three's MiNHi England and John Sharvin, the show's first and second runner-up, respectively, will be in the house to give glassblowing demonstrations and artist talks.
Minhi England in Netflix's Blown Away.
As if their talent and beautiful (and sometimes strange) glass works aren't enough to draw in St. Louisans, Third Degree has packed the event with other fun stuff to do, like an ornament experience where visitors can make their own glass ornaments, live music from singer-songwriter Devon Cahill, food from Urban Eats and drinks via Third Degree's house bar. Plus, as if the heat from the glory hole isn't enough, Circus Caput will put on a fire performance.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m., the artist talk takes place at 7 p.m. and the fire show at 9:30 p.m. Reserve your spot to make an ornament ahead of time with a $65 workshop ticket.
