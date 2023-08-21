Skyview Drive-In Hosts Icon-a-Thon Film Festival This Weekend

The metro area’s best spot at which to watch a movie from the comfy environs of your car, Skyview Drive-In (5700 North Belt West, Belleville; 618-233-4400), is hosting the Icon-a-Thon Film Festival this weekend, and it looks like it’s going to be legendary.
The retro drive-in double-screen theater in Belleville will be showing nothing but iconic films and cult classics throughout the weekend. On Friday, August 25, they’ll be showing The Blob, Night of the Living Dead, Airplane and more.
The schedule for Saturday, August 26, includes classics such as King Kong, Killer Klowns From Outer Space and Weird Al’s UHF.
Tickets cost just $45 for access to all 12 films they’re showing all weekend, though you will have to make some tough decisions when it comes to choosing which film to watch on which screen at which time.
The event also offers special concession items, anaglyph (red/blue) 3-D features, vendors, contests and more. Visit skyview-drive-in.com for tickets and information.
