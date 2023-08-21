Nominate your local favorites for Best of St. Louis 2023

Skyview Drive-In Hosts Icon-a-Thon Film Festival This Weekend

Catch The Blob, Night of the Living Dead, Airplane, UHF and more

By on Mon, Aug 21, 2023 at 10:21 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Skyview Drive-In is the perfect place to close out your summer. - Jaime Lees
Jaime Lees
Skyview Drive-In is the perfect place to close out your summer.

The metro area’s best spot at which to watch a movie from the comfy environs of your car, Skyview Drive-In (5700 North Belt West, Belleville; 618-233-4400), is hosting the Icon-a-Thon Film Festival this weekend, and it looks like it’s going to be legendary.

The retro drive-in double-screen theater in Belleville will be showing nothing but iconic films and cult classics throughout the weekend. On Friday, August 25, they’ll be showing The Blob, Night of the Living Dead, Airplane and more.

The schedule for Saturday, August 26, includes classics such as King Kong, Killer Klowns From Outer Space and Weird Al’s UHF.

Tickets cost just $45 for access to all 12 films they’re showing all weekend, though you will have to make some tough decisions when it comes to choosing which film to watch on which screen at which time.

The event also offers special concession items, anaglyph (red/blue) 3-D features, vendors, contests and more. Visit skyview-drive-in.com for tickets and information.

Related
This year, Cinema St. Louis will show the entire St. Louis Filmmakers showcase in its new home: the Hi-Pointe Theatre.

The St. Louis Filmmakers Showcase Is All at the Hi-Pointe This Year: Get a sneak peek at 3 selections being featured in the 23rd annual film festival


Related
The Tivoli movie theater is showing films again!

The Tivoli Theatre Will Show Movies Again: There will be one screening a month starting in September


Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Jaime Lees

Jaime Lees

Jaime Lees is the digital content editor for the Riverfront Times.
Scroll to read more Arts Stories & Interviews articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

SLAM Surveys Hip-Hop’s Global Impact — and St. Louis Expressions

By Jessica Rogen

SLAM Surveys Hip-Hop’s Global Impact — and St. Louis Expressions

The Best Things to Do in St. Louis This Weekend, August 17 to 20

By Riverfront Times Staff

Break out those bellbottoms for the ABBA Brunch this Sunday at the Arkadin Cinema.

12th St. Lou Fringe Fest Kicks Off With a Bang

By Tina Farmer

The cast of the Bare, a new musical from Gateway Center for Performing Arts, rehearses for their St. Lou Fringe premiere.

Cabaret Focused on Love Gone Sour to Show at the Dark Room Monday

By Sarah Fenske

Attendees will be treated to tunes from Heathers, Once, Company and Follies at the show.

Also in Arts & Culture

12th St. Lou Fringe Fest Kicks Off With a Bang

By Tina Farmer

The cast of the Bare, a new musical from Gateway Center for Performing Arts, rehearses for their St. Lou Fringe premiere.

Stray Dog Theatre's Godspell Hits a New Chord

By Tina Farmer

The cast of Godspell dances onstage.

Now Playing: A Busy Summer Season Offers Fun for All Theater Tastes

By Tina Farmer

The cast of Clue brings the laughs as they try to figure out whodunit.

Caroline, or Change Is a Moving Story from the Civil Rights Era

By Tina Farmer

In Caroline, Or Change De-Rance Blaylock (left) plays Caroline, a divorced mom struggling to make ends meet doing laundry in a family's basement. Kimmie Kidd (center) plays the radio and Kanisha Kellum (right) plays the Washing Machine which keep her company.
More

Digital Issue

August 16, 2023

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us